Morning Show Viewers Met With Big Anchor Switch-Up Over the Holidays

As the holidays wrap up and day-to-day life resumes, some viewers of the morning show BBC Breakfast are feeling like they missed something big. The show traded out usual co-host Sally Nugent with Luxmy Gopal on Tuesday, Dec. 28, apparently with little explanation. The move started a trend on social media, where viewers tried to figure out what they had missed.

BBC Breakfast is a morning news show that airs in the U.K. and streams online, providing a lighthearted mixture of news, sports, weather and culture reports for early risers. It is known for broadcasting 365 days per week no matter what, and is typically hosted by Dan Walker and Sally Nugent. On Monday, Dec. 27, Walker hosted the show by himself, and he did not seem like he was in a hurry to explain why on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/mrdanwalker/status/1475723108707454981?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’m a lonesome cowboy on the BBC Breakfast sofa and am working my way through some mince pies and miniature heroes [sic],” he wrote alongside a selfie. The next morning, he posted a similar photo but with Gopal beside him, writing: “I’ve got a friend this morning. Back on BBC Breakfast with [Luxmy Gopal]. We’re here until 915 so feel free to grab a brew / turkey sandwich and join in.”

Fans responded with surprise, but not displeasure. One commented: “A Christmas miracle if ever there was one. A real treat to see you back on the Breakfast sofa, Luxmy.” Another added: “I had to look twice… Nice start to our day. Are you going to be joining Dan on a regular basis? Hope so,” while a third wrote: “Great to see you back!”

So far, there has been no explanation as to why Nugent was missing from the sofa. She became a permanent presenter on BBC Breakfast starting in October of 2021, and according to the BBC, was chosen as Walker’s new co-host upon the departure of Louise Minchin, who has been on the show for two decades. Nugent has been absent from Twitter since Christmas day.

As for Gopal, she has been working for the BBC for over 10 years, and was previously known for more investigative reporting on behalf of the network. She continued to co-host BBC Breakfast with Walker through at least Sunday, though it is still not clear why. BBC Breakfast airs every morning in the U.K.