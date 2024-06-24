Morgan Fairchild Reacts to 'Roseanne' Apology From Former Co-Star Sandra Bernhard

'It is one of my biggest regrets that I wasn't nicer to her,' Bernhard said of her treatment of her former costar.

Morgan Fairchild has no hard feelings towards her former Roseanne co-star Sandra Bernhard. After Bernard apologized for her "snotty little attitude" towards Fairchild, who starred in three episodes of the ABC sitcom as Bernhard's on-screen girlfriend Marla, Fairchild said she was "touched" by the apology.

"I'm very touched by Sandra Bernhard's words. Very nice of her," Fairchild wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Yes, it was a difficult set for me, but that's show biz. I already follow her on X, but she doesn't follow me."

ROSEANNE – "Ladies' Choice" – Season Five – 11/10/92, Sandra Bernhard (Nancy), Morgan Fairchild (Marla) on the ABC comedy "Roseanne".

The reported beef between Fairchild and her former co-star was laid out during Bernhard's June 20 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking to host Andy Cohen, Bernhard admitted that "it is one of my biggest regrets that I wasn't nicer to her. I was a little dismissive of Morgan, and I, to this day, would like to say to Morgan, 'You were incredible to work with.'" She also noted, "we were the first gay couple on TV," before adding, "I owe you an apology. I adore you, and thank you for putting up with my snotty little attitude." When asked if Bernhard had reached out to Fairchild, the actress said she "didn't really know how," but she expressed hope that Fairchild would see her apology, adding, "Everybody was kind of not nice to her. I'm calling myself out, honey, along with everybody else."

The apology eventually did reach Fairchild when Cohen tagged her in a video of the clip. In her post, she explained, "I already follow her on X, but she doesn't follow me. She can DM me any time & I'd say 'Let's grab coffee,'" an offer Bernhard seemed eager to accept. Later replying to the message, Bernhard thanked the actress for her "kind response," calling Fairchild a "groovy, open, talented person" who deserves "all the celebration & love people shower you with you champion those who need it the most." She also promised to "break it all down over a cup of Joe asap!"

In a follow-up message Saturday, Fairchild revealed, "[Bernhard] has reached out and we are in touch. No coffee yet, as she's in NY & I'm in LA, but I so appreciate her words & outreach. Kindness is always the way."