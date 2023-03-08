'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': Maya Hawke Talks Voice Acting Debut in Exclusive Featurette





Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur made its debut on the Disney Channel in February, and the latest episode features a Stranger Things star. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette of Maya Hawke talking about voicing the villain Abyss in the series. This is Hawke's first voice acting role, and she said it was something she always wanted to do. She also talked about how being a voice actor is "liberating" because of the freedom you have in the studio. Fans can see Hawke's voice acting debut on Disney+ as the episode is now streaming on the platform.

And as for the official synopsis of Hawke's character, Abyss is "an 18-year-old sarcastic, sullen teen who comes from a long line of supervillains and has inherited her mother's and grandmother's evil powers. She can destroy anything by turning solid matter into gas and can even vaporize herself, making her nearly impossible to catch. Even though she can turn anything to steam, she's more interested in STEM, which makes her an outcast in her family of outlaws where she dutifully tries to fit in."

Based on the comic books from Marvel, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-time T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York City. With the help of Devil, her family and best friend Casey, Lunella looks to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

Diamond White voices Lunella, and the series also stars Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder.

"I auditioned three or four times, and I got a call saying 'You got it!' What drew me to this role honestly was representation," White said in an interview with Screen Rant. "I loved a black girl being a superhero, it's very important for younger generations to see someone who looks like them and feels like them on-screen."