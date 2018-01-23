Monday’s TV Ratings: ‘The Good Doctor’ Stays on Top

The midseason premiere schedule was stacked on Monday night, but that didn't stop The Good Doctor from dominating as the most-watched show of the night.

The ABC drama has continued to exceed all expectations in its first season on the air, drawing a 1.7 rating and 9.5 million total viewers. The show tracks especially well in key demographics, particularly young families. In its third week back from winter break, it still had a larger audience than any of the shows just returning from hiatus.

ABC held the best Nielsen slot as well with another episode of The Bachelor. While The Good Doctor managed the most viewers of the night, The Bachelor took the highest rating with a 1.8. The reality TV staple is going strong in its twenty-second season, though some have accused it of going too far with the stunts contestants are asked to perform.

Unfortunately, Fox suffered a disappointment with Monday's episode of The Resident. The new medical drama got a big boost when it premiered on Sunday, immediately following the NFC Championship game. It also has Lucifer to thank for the lead-in, but none of that seemed to carry over to its new normal time slot at 9 p.m. on Mondays. The show managed an even 1.0 rating with 4.7 million total viewers — not too shabby, but not great compared to its 2.6 premier with 8.7 million viewers.

On other networks, things were mostly stagnant. CBS had a pretty standard night, with Kevin Can Wait doing most of their heavy lifting. The beloved sitcom had 7.3 million sets of eyes on it, with a 1.3 rating. Superior Donuts was also steady at 1.0 and 5.7 million viewers, though 9JKL and Scorpion were both down, with 0.8 and 4.7 million viewers and 0.8 and 5.2 million viewers respectively.

NBC's The Wall managed to hold on to its 1.2 and 5.7 million viewers, though Better Late Than Never and Brave were both down just a bit in key demographics.

The CW rounded out the night. Valor held steady at 0.2 and 1.1 million viewers, while Supergirl was down with 0.5 and 2 million viewers.

Overall, The Good Doctor cannot be stopped, dominating Monday nights consistently.