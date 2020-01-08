‘Modern Family’ Series Finale Date Revealed

It may be bittersweet news for Modern Family fans, but the long-running sitcom’s series finale date has been revealed, and we now know when the hilarious sage of the Dunphy/Pritchett/Delgado families will come to a close. According to TV Line, Modern Family will take its final bow on Wednesday, April 8.

The current 11th, and final, season for Modern Family was announced in early 2019. ABC Entertainment president Karen Burke made the announcement at the Television Critics Association press tour, saying, “Chris [Lloyd] and Steve [Levinson] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history. In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

In November, Modern Family star Julie Bowen spoke with Us Weekly about returning to set for the show’s final season, revealing that it was a very emotional time.

“I had a hysterical crying fest the first day back,” she recalled. “We always go back and do, like, a table read and we do, like, photos, you know. And that day for some reason just wrecked me. So much so that I thought ‘Oh my God, the rest of the season is gonna be a disaster.’”

Bowen went on to share, “That first day I just couldn’t get my breath. I kept sobbing. It was sort of the beginning of the end. Now we’re in the groove it’s hard to imagine. It’s like your last year of college or something you’re like, you’re almost done. You’re like ‘Really? it doesn’t feel like it. Talk to me after I finish that final exam and then I’ll be sobbing.’”

She eventually went on to surmise that one specific Modern Family co-star would likely be brought to tears once the show finished filming.

“I actually think Eric Stonestreet is going to cry a lot. He is such a softie,” she said. “He really, really has a heart of gold and is a teddy bear and this job has been such a huge part of life, I mean it’s been a huge part of all of our lives. But he’s the first to say he was doing commercials and getting little guest star parts and was a working actor but this has been such a life-changing thing, and he’s just such a nice midwestern boy with the best heart and he’s gonna sob.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.