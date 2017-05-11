‘Modern Family’ Renewed For Seasons 9 And 10

Modern Family has been renewed for two more seasons, and cast members will be receiving a substantial raise.

The Hollywood Reporter says the cast and producers have reached an agreement that would give fans another 44 episodes of the Emmy-winning comedy. The episodes will be divided into two 22-episode seasons, giving the beloved mockumentary series a total of ten seasons overall.

“Modern Family has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand for eight seasons and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey. “(Co-creators) Steve (Levitan) and Chris (Lloyd) have created such endearing characters, and the cast is second-to-none.”

Sources tell THR that all 10 of the main leads got raises to stay on the program.

The show, which began in 2009, features an all-star ensemble that includes Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter and Ty Burrell. All the leads made an estimated $350,000 an episode for season eight, and their raises for the new seasons are said to be considerably higher.

“We are beyond thrilled that we get to spend more time with these characters, these amazing actors, our ridiculously talented writers and our incredible crew — all of whom are like family to us,” Levitan said. “And the good kind of family, not the kind that argues with you all the time.”

There were rumors the show might not return once the latest season wrapped. The cast had yet to sign new contract agreements by the time season eight ended, and ABC and the series’ production company, 20th Century Fox Television, were squabbling over production costs.

Despite this renewal, the show could be ending after this two-season agreement is complete. Levitan has previously hinted at the show wrapping up after the show reached the season 10 milestone.

“I’d like it to go 10 seasons. It seems like a nice, round number,” Levitan said. “But most importantly, I’d like to end strong. If that means ending it after nine, that’s OK. If it means ending it after 10, even better.”

The show has made considerable stars out it’s cast members. Winter, in particular, has become a social media heavyweight since joining the show.

She chronicles her celebrity lifestyle thorough numerous posts that often show the actress in revealing outfits, which often leads to controversy.

