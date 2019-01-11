Sarah Hyland ‘Feels Pregnant’ When Wearing Fake Baby Bump on ‘Modern Family’

Sarah Hyland recently opened up about wearing a fake baby bump on Modern Family, telling Ellen DeGeneres that it she really “feels pregnant.”

The actress appeared on Degeneres’ talk show to promote the series, and told the host that the outfit she has to wear to capture the pregnant look feels like a “really big leotard with a bowling ball in it.”

“I feel pregnant when I’m in the belly,” she went on to say. “Today at work I went into crafting and I was like, ‘Oh, that donut looks really good.’ And then I had four donuts. I was like, ‘It’s fine! I’m eating for three.’ “

Modern Family shared an exclusive sneak peak of a recent episode with PEOPLE, in which Hyland’s character Haley Dunphy discovers that she is pregnant with twins, something that understandably comes as a surprise.

“That’s impossible,” she tells her doctor in the clip. “It’s a mistake. I can’t have twins. That’s twice as many babies as we were expecting. How are they going to fit in our place? How are they going to fit in my body? One is always going to be awake. I’ll never sleep again. And those double strollers are so wide, I can say goodbye to ever shopping in a boutique.”

While Haley is having a hard time digesting the shocking news, her mother Claire (Julie Bowen) quickly comes in to offer love and support.

“Haley, everything is going to be okay,” Claire tells her daughter. “You’re not alone. As you’re about to find out, being a mom is very complicated. Luckily, there are these instincts that kick in, especially when your kid’s in trouble. So, if you’re overwhelmed, I’m right over your shoulder on the wings of a hummingbird.”

Previously in the series, Hayley had a firm conversation with her boyfriend Dylan — the father of her unborn children — about her fears, and let him know that she needed him to step up and be there for her more.

“I’m freaked because I just found out I’m pregnant, and yes, I am a little mad at you,” Hayley said during the emotional confrontation. “This is serious, and the only thing you can think about is combining our names into the perfect baby name.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.