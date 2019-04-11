‘Modern Family’ Reveals Dylan’s Hilarious Middle Name

Modern Family‘s big wedding episode led to a major reveal about Dylan’s middle name, and fans loved it.

“Can’t Elope” revolved around Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan (Reid Ewing) deciding to finally get married after a false alarm at the hospital of their twin babies’ arrival.

The beginning of the episode saw the couple come into the hospital in a rush, with Haley feeling contractions and worrying about her babies coming so early. The episode then tricked fans when soap opera star Greg Rikaart and TV personality October Gonzalez in a tense scene where they attempted to save a pregnant patient’s life, only for them to reveal the scene was playing on a television in Haley’s room.

After the doctor says Haley was having a false alarm and her babies would not be arriving just yet, the couple headed out of the hospital.

“That was weird” Haley said, referring to her false contractions. After realizing that she wanted to be married for the birth of her twins, Haley went down on one knee, to the best of her abilities, and proposed to her boyfriend. In the midst of the event, she revealed Dylan’s middle name is “Stardust.

Modern Family fans were cracking up at the subtle reveal about Dylan, wishing the show had just called him by his middle name the whole time.

“Why don’t they call Dylan ‘Stardust’ all of the time though?” one user suggested.

“Stardust?” another user wondered.

While fans will have to wait a few more weeks before the birth of Haley’s twins, the wedding episode brings the relationship full circle. Dylan returned to the series after a long absence at the end of Season 9 to win back Haley’s heart.

After a short love triangle between Haley, Dylan and her then boyfriend, played by Chris Geere, the couple was back together, and not long after that the pregnancy rumors began to circulate.

A few episodes into them being back together, Haley came to the realization she was pregnant and the reveal turned even more hilarious when it was revealed she would be having twins.

At the end of “Can’t Elope,” Haley and Dylan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Dunphy house, with Claire (Julie Bowen), Phil (Ty Burrell) and the rest of the family wearing pajamas to the special occasion.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.