‘Modern Family’ Not on Tonight, ABC Airing CMA Awards Instead

Modern Family will be waiting one week before carrying on with its final season on ABC. The ABC comedy series, along with the network’s entire Wednesday night lineup — also including The Goldbergs, Schooled, Single Parents and new series Stumptown — to air the 2019 CMA Awards. The celebration of country music airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, along with red carpet coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The event will be hosted by Carrie Underwood, joined by special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, as the event shines a spotlight on legendary women in the industry.

Modern Family will return Wednesday, Nov. 20 for an episode appropriately titled “The Last Thanksgiving.” The description for the upcoming hour reads: “Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell’s (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) friends mistakenly assume they have split up and have definitely chosen a side; and Haley (Sarah Hyland) attempts to cook Thanksgiving dinner as a thank you for Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil’s (Ty Burrell) support with the twins. Meanwhile, Jay (Ed O’Neill) invites Phil and Dylan (Nolan Gould) out to fly his model plane, and Phil thinks this is his chance to reclaim his dignity after their first outing 10 years ago went so wrong.”

The ABC comedy series is promising some big moments in its final season, with news breaking recently that Friends alum Courteney Cox and soccer legend David Beckham will be making guest appearances on the show later this season.

“Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily,” Cox wrote in the caption of an Instagram post teasing their time on set, showing them together in a hot tub alongside Ferguson and Stonestreet.

The cast has also been teasing a future episode of the show set in Paris. Sofia Vergara and other cast members have shared hilarious posts from the city of love. What shenanigans will they find themselves in? We will have to wait to find out.

Ahead of the Wednesday’s awards show, Underwood shared her excitement about sharing the stage with McEntire and Parton during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“For me personally being in a room with Dolly and Reba, those are two women who taught me how to do what I do,” Underwood said on the morning program, “You know, looking forward, I want girls watching this at home, seeing us on stage and getting inspired, thinking ‘I could do that too’ and ‘I want to be a part of that,’ Come on, Come on!” She said.

Modern Family typically airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.