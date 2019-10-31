‘Modern Family’ Halloween Episode: See Photos From Sitcom’s Final Spooky Special

Modern Family knows how to put on a Halloween episode! As the ABC family comedy series races toward their final episode, the series will stage it final installment based on the spooky holiday, and it looks like their fans won’t be disappointed.

In between the hilarious costumes, and the pranks that will surely fill Wednesday’s new episode, the Pritchett-Dunphy clan will have their hands full with shenanigans. And with the episode title “Last Halloween” you can bet we will also be filled with emotion during the emotional hour.

Take a look at new photos from Wednesday’s all-new episode of Modern Family.

Sinister Plans

The official description for the episode reads: “Phil (Ty Burrell) is determined to finally scare Claire (Julie Bowen) on Halloween. Meanwhile, for the first time, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) is feeling self-conscious about her age when someone correctly assumes she is Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) wife; and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) head to the WeHo Halloween Carnival after Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) decides to go to her first Halloween party alone.”

Phil better be coming up with the ultimate Halloween prank, because we know Claire can’t be fazed easily.

Amazing Costumes

Last year’s Halloween episode was filled with tragedy as the family found out about Claire and Mitch’s mom’s death during their celebration. This week will have less tragedy and more hilarious costumes, as evidenced by this photo of Manny (Rico Rodriguez) in his hilarious costume.

Going Wrong

While we doubt Phil is dying from an axe injury in this photo, it seems the Dunphys will be heading toward some tension as Phil attempts to scare off Claire. Will she actually get scared? What does Phil have planned? Can someone explain the axe?

Finding Freedom

Mitch and Cam have dedicated plenty of their Halloweens to Lily since welcoming her into the family. With their plans to attend the Halloween carnival, it seems as though Cam will be going with a Judge Judy costume this year?

To the Rescue?

The episode description teases Gloria’s realization she is no longer making people confused when they find out she is married to Jay might lead to a freakout.

Could Jay and Manny have concerned looks on their faces as they search for the the missing family member? What trouble could she possibly get into?

Drama

It looks like the Halloween festivities will be ending in tears for at least one member of the family, as this photo shows Mitch and Cam watching over Lily.

She is set to attend her first Halloween party on her own. Could something have gone wrong?

Heartwarming Moments

Whatever happens, we can expect the ABC comedy series to provide sweet resolutions to the drama, as well as laughs left and right. Mitch seems to be helping Lily feel better after a long night in this photo, and it seems it’s all a part of growing up.

Modern Family‘s final Halloween episode airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.