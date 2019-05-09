‘Modern Family’: Haley Gives Birth During Season 10 Finale

Modern Family finally welcomed Haley’s twins during the Season 10 finale, which also spent a lot of time showing the main characters’ birthdays this year.

The ABC comedy series paid tribute to the beloved characters as Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan (Reid Ewing) welcomed their two new bundles of joy into the family.

Spoilers ahead for Modern Family‘s Season 10 finale, “A Year of Birthdays.”

“A Year of Birthdays” showed the main characters’ big birthday celebrations in the year before the birth of Haley’s babies. The beginning of the episode saw the family gathering together as Phil (Ty Burrell) opened presents, only to reveal Jay (Ed O’Neill) had regifted one of Cam’s presents for him.

The show then moved to Jay’s special birthday celebration where Gloria held a special roast for her husband. Other birthday highlights included Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) celebrated his birthday by himself, Gloria revealing she ignores the special occasion and Haley accidentally breaking the news of her pregnancy to her uncles during a dinner celebration with Dylan.

After exploring birthdays for the other characters — also revealing Manny (Rico Rodriguez) proposed to his girlfriend but was rejected — the show goes to present day, when Haley goes into labor just before Phil’s big piano recital.

The show then shifts to after the birth with Jay, Gloria and Joe arriving in the room. Haley says she’s doing great and just delivered a boy and a girl. As for baby names? Claire says the parents will be making the decision after the drugs wear off.

The episode ends with with Mitch and Cam reviving the emotional announcement of their baby with Haley’s twins set to Lion King’s “Circle of Life,” and the family celebrating the big moment together.

The Season 10 finale carried an extra dose of emotion for fans as the show will come back in the fall for its 11th and final season. News that the show would be coming to an end first broke in February.

“Chris [Lloyd] and Steve [Levinson] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement at the time. “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

Bowen previously revealed to Entertainment Tonight the cast was all in for reuniting for the final season.

“I think there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes action that has to happen with Fox, and ABC buying Fox. There’s an extra building worth of paperwork it has to go through. But I’m hoping it does. I really am,” she said, before the renewal news broke.

What did you think of the touching Season 10 finale? Modern Family will return for its final season in fall 2019.