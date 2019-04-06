‘Modern Family’: Haley and Dylan Possibly Tie the Knot in New Episode Photos

Modern Family‘s Haley and Dylan might finally get married… if they make it through their impromptu wedding day.

The ABC comedy series’ next episode, cryptically titled “Can’t Elope,” will see the parents-to-be make the decision to quietly elope, but when the rest of the family finds out their plans the sudden decision becomes a typical Pritchett-Dunphy catastrophe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though we will have to wait until Wednesday to find out if the couple really will get married, photos from the episode tease that things will not go as smoothly as he lovers want it to, and maybe their twin babies could have something to do with it.

Take a look at photos from the next episode of Modern Family.

A Proposal?

We’re not sure what inspired Haley (Sarah Hyland) to finally pop the question, given all the times Dylan (Reid Ewing) has tried to do it himself, but it seems that she is proposing to her longtime sweetheart finally in this shot.

With her due date so close to coming, we can’t wait for this new chapter in their relationship.

Wedding Dress

Despite the short notice of the “ceremony,” it seems that Haley did have an adorable dress picked out for the special occasion, and uncle Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is there to support the happy couple as well.

Seeing Tension

We couldn’t have a wedding between the two lovebirds without their parents, meaning the return of Dylan’s mom (Rachel Bay Jones) to the show.

We are sensing some tension between her and Phil (Ty Burrell), however, given the major side-eye he’s giving her. What could those two be disagreeing about?

Everyone Gathers

Despite the short notice, it appears the whole family will be in attendance at the wedding, with Gloria (Sofia Vergara), Mitch and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) seemingly having an interesting conversation.

Could they be waiting for the bride and groom, or is something else going on?

Chaos Ensues

Like with all Pritchett-Dunphy events, we have a lot going on in this photo. From Gloria giving a tense look at an unidentified guest, to Alex (Ariel Winter) and her boyfriend (Jimmy Tatro) in the back holding instruments — and bagpipes?

There’s also no sign of Dylan and Haley. Could the wedding end up not happening at all?

All Smiles

Claire (Julie Bowen) must have a lot of things in her mind, as her eldest daughter is tying the knot ahead of giving birth.

In this photo, however, it seems her smile might be cracking a little bit, could it be from the stress of planning a last-minute ceremony?

Are They Coming?

Maybe the explanation for all the drama is that Haley goes into labor before the ceremony and plans change suddenly, though since she’s not wearing the wedding dress in this photo we have to assume there’s more to the story.

Who else is excited to meet Dylan and Haley’s little ones?

Sad Face

Modern Family wouldn’t make Haley face a dramatic labor unless there was some sort of comedic twist, but this photo has us a little worried.

Haley looks upset as she cuddles her baby bump in a hospital bed. Could something be wrong with the babies?

Medical Emergency

Now this photo is a real head-scratcher. While it’s certain that there is some missing context to this photo, seeing this doctor (Greg Rikaart) and another medical professional (October Gonzalez) so close to the crash cart, in relation to Haley’s birth is not O.K.

Will Haley and Dylan exchange vows? Will we meet the new members of the family? Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.