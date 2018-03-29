‘Modern Family’ Fans Loving Haley and Alex’s New Boyfriends

Haley’s new boyfriend on Modern Family is changing things up in the Dunphy household.

At the beginning of the episode, Phil (Ty Burrell) reveals Haley’s (Sarah Hyland) new boyfriend is different from the others viewers have seen her with.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Haley is dating this genius astrophysics professor (Chris Geere), who’s somehow making her smarter, because last week I called Pluto a planet and Haley laughed at me… in pity… Haley.”

The subject of couples with different IQ’s working out leads to Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil deciding to test out how smart they are by competing to impress the astrophysicist.

Haley’s new relationship is also not sitting well with Alex (Ariel Winter), who saw the man as her science hero and mentor before he started dating her sister.

Feeling crushed at the news, the college student indulged in bagel bites in her room and accidentally set her dorm room on fire, leading her to be rescued by handsome, but dumb, firefighter Bill (Jimmy Tatro) who she starts seeing.

Fans on Twitter loved seeing Alex dating the firefighter, portrayed by the American Vandal star, as well as Haley dating a smart man for a change. The jokes reached an all-time high as the family had lunch with the new boyfriends.

Alex is so embarrassed right now #modernfamily — C Mitch (@cmitch410) March 29, 2018

So that’s how you get a firefighter boyfriend… Noted #ModernFamily — Elizley XO🦄💖 (@elizley_xo) March 29, 2018

Alex’s Boyfriend is a Firefighter and he is 🔥😍 #ModernFamily — Elsa❤️#Troublemaker (@Elsa050467) March 29, 2018

So now Haley is dating an older, smart, not-so-handsome man and Alex is dating a young, handsome, not-so-smart man. #ModernFamily — Katie Depperschmidt (@TheRealKDeppz) March 29, 2018

Well the who’s smarter game didn’t go well #ModernFamily — HorrorMovieReview73 (@HReview73) March 29, 2018

Hailey smart when she needs to be #modernfamily — C Mitch (@cmitch410) March 29, 2018

Things take a turn for the awkward at dinner when Haley’s boyfriend’s physics theory gets debunked, leading him to get extremely depressed, as Alex’s boyfriend tells silly jokes and Claire and Phil fail at seeing who’s smarter.

Things take a turn for the awkward at dinner when Haley’s boyfriend’s physics theory gets debunked, leading him to get extremely depressed, as Alex’s boyfriend tells silly jokes and Claire and Phil fail at seeing who’s smarter.

The episode also saw Gloria and Jay running from the police and Mitch and Cam having an interrupted spa retreat by the Kansas City Royals having spring training next door.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.