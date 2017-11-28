‘Modern Family’ Reveals Three Big Guest Stars for Wednesday’s Episode

It’s a star packed #ModernFamily when Chris Martin, Terry Bradshaw, and @billycrystal join the fun this Wednesday at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/6xdilQw98c — Modern Family (@ModernFam) November 27, 2017

Modern Family boasts a “star packed” episode with legends of the stage, field and screen joining the eclectic cast on Wednesday.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin will have a prominent role in the ABC comedy this week, titled “Brushes With Celebrity,” which features various members of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker gang revealing their run-ins with famous faces.

Martin will play himself as patriarch Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) describes his adventure attempting to sell a house to the rocker, who happens to be his musical icon. But in true Dunphy fashion, he experiences an “embarrassing health issue” during the sale that pangs him “from a very inconvenient part of his body,” ABC teased.

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw also makes a cameo appearance in the Emmy-winning comedy, serving as Jay Pritchett’s (Ed O’Neill) celebrity encounter tale. The network left much to the imagination until showtime, but it teased that Pritchett’s jury duty “takes an unexpected turn” when he serves justice alongside the football great.

The star-studded guests are rounded out by actor and comedian Billy Crystal. The When Harry Met Sally actor has a run-in with young Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez) at a restaurant, but to keep things interesting, his meeting doesn’t “go exactly as you’d expect.”

Fans are reeling at the teaser for the long-running drama, sharing their excitement on Twitter before the celeb-packed episode premieres.

Yep. Gonna be another fun filled episode. #ModernFamily — Chris (Rad) Finch 5 (@RadFinch) November 28, 2017

Ahhh!!!!😱😱😱 IM SO EXCITED!! — ✨A R E L I✨ (@mc_arely) November 28, 2017

The comedy, which is in its ninth season, celebrated its 200th episode earlier this month. A consistent ratings pull for ABC, the show has already been picked up for a 10th season.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.