‘Modern Family’ Final Halloween Episode Reveals Two Major Breakups

Modern Family staged its final epic Halloween episode of the series, bringing frights, laughter and breakups to the Dunphy-Pritchett clan. The ABC comedy’s final season featured one last big Halloween episode Wednesday, in which Phil (Ty Burrell) attempted to finally give his wife Claire (Julie Bowen) the scare of her life. While Gloria (Sofia Vergara) also dealt with people actually believing she is Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) wife, two major characters suffered the loss of their relationships during the spooky holiday celebration.

Spoilers ahead for Modern Family Season 11, Episode 6: “The Last Halloween”

Wednesday’s new episode followed as Phil tried to repeatedly set scary traps for his wife, in an attempt to get her back for years of her scaring him. Gloria was reeling from the start since she recalled a waiter finally assuming correctly that she was married to Jay, a sign that she might be getting older.

Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) took the opportunity of Lily (Audrey Anderson-Emmons) having her first alone party to reconnect to their old love of going out in West Hollywood. Though they still spent most of the night making sure she was O.K. after finding out the party was unchaperoned.

The biggest shockers from the episode came as Alex (Ariel Winter) and Luke (Nolan Gould) protested about having scheduled romantic dinners with their significant others at the same restaurant, at the same time.

Their support seems to come in handy in the end when both of their relationships implode during their dinner dates. Alex first has to have an awkward conversation with Bill (Jimmy Tatro) when she confronts him about asking for too many adult photos while he was out of town fighting a forest fire.

He says it was not him who did it and realizes his phone had died one night and he borrowed his creepy co-worker’s phone to call her. Alex is mortified by the reveal since she sent many photos of herself to the man, thinking it was Bill. He lashes out at her and walks away angry, declaring their years-long relationship over after her actions.

At a nearby table, Luke’s relationship with the older woman he had been seeing for some time also collapsed after an old Halloween memory led to a coincidental revelation. Luke reminisced how he would torment an old neighbor in years past, including a tie when he blew up someone’s gnome collection. The woman says that after the explosion she had to miss couples’ therapy and that immediately led to her divorce, and eventual relationship with him. She also walked out leaving Luke and Alex to support each other after the breakups.

We’ll have to wait and see if the couples can make things right before the series finale. Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.