‘Modern Family’ Celebrates Eventful Graduation Day in New Episode Photos

It’s Graduation Day on Modern Family, and three members of the Pritchett-Dunphy clan will have reasons to celebrate.

The ABC family comedy series will return with new episodes Wednesday to mark the special day in the family’s history, as Alex (Ariel Winter) graduates from college. The family will also be giving their support to Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Jay (Ed O’Neill) as they take part in the high school’s big ceremony.

Knowing the show, the special will come with its own set of hilarious shenanigans, and photos from tonight’s episode show viewers are in for a hilarious episode.

Take a look at photos from Wednesday’s all new episode titled, “Commencement.”

Moment to Shine

The episode description for Season 10’s penultimate episode teases Cam will finally get a chance to prove himself when he is asked to preside over the high school graduation ceremony at the last minute.

While we have no doubt the football coach is up to the challenge, we cannot wait to see what sorts of obstacles Cam will face in order to get the special event to be a special one.

Awkward Moment?

From the looks on the audiences’ faces we bet this high school graduation will be one to remember. Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire look like they are really trying not to laugh, as Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) seems to be trying her hardest not to cringe.

What did Cam do? Going to have to tune in to find out.

Out of Control

There is nothing like the moment a high school graduate crosses the stage to receive their hard-earned diploma… but this seems too quick to savor the experience.

It appears as though Cam might be listing the graduates name at record time, as students swoosh — and even run — past him. Did Cam totally lose control of the event, or is he preventing further catastrophes by making the ceremony run faster?

Momentary Freakout?

Graduating can be an exciting experience, but also one that is fairly terrifying. After years of focusing on studies, grades and her ambitions, it might be time for Alex to let the nerves get to her.

In this photo she looks like she hasn’t brushed her hair or had a good night sleep in a while. Luckily Claire and Phil seem to be encouraging her not to make whatever reckless decision she is possibly making.

Family Support

Alex will also have the support of her loving siblings, Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Luke (Nolan Gould), who might actually have some sound advice for their sister.

As Luke continues his own college education, and Haley prepares to embark on the new journey of motherhood, all three Dunphy siblings are headed in excited new directions ahead of the show’s final season in the fall.

Words of Wisdom

Another highlight from graduation day will likely be Jay’s words of wisdom as he was entrusted with delivering the commencement address to the young graduates. Will his words inspire the young generation, or will he be the cause for the awkward silence?

Milestones

We are glad to see that Alex will indeed make it to her college graduation day, ready to take her life to the next level.

We have seen Alex grow up in the last 10 seasons of the show, and we can’t wait to see who the character will become as a working professional.

Congratulations

As the family gathers to celebrate Alex’s big day, fans are still wondering when Haley and Dylan (Reid Ewing) will be welcoming the new members of the family. With one episode left, could we see Haley going into labor during the ceremony?

What A Time

Claire and Phil have a lot to be proud of as they watch Alex get her college diploma. It will be interesting to see where the family goes after the last two episodes this season, especially given the fact the next season will be the show’s last.

Modern Family has been renewed for a final season, airing in the 2019-2020 television season. The show airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.