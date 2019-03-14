‘Modern Family’ Cast: Meet All the Dunphys and Pritchetts

Modern Family has entertained fans for almost a decade, and it still has many stories left to tell.

The beloved ABC comedy series has already been renewed for its 11th and final season, where the Dunphy Pritchett family will have one last swan song season to leave viewers laughing.

Ed O’Neill

The patriarch of the Pritchett-Dunphy clan, Jay is one of America’s favorite grandpas. With three Primetime Emmy Award nominations and four Screen Actors Guild wins, the ABC comedy series has treated O’Neill well.

Before his iconic role as Jay Pritchett, O’Neill also gained prominence for the starring role of Al Bundy on the Fox network sitcom Married… with Children, starring alongside Katey Sagal. He was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for his performance.

Most recently, O’Neill led the cast of the first episode of YouTube anthology series Weird City, alongside Dylan O’Brien.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara became a Hollywood superstar for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, for which she has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actress first rose to fame working on Spanish-language television shows in the 1990s. Since then Vergara has made appearances on many television shows and movies, including Machete Kills, Happy Feet Two and Hot Pursuit. Vergara has also made a fortune as a businesswoman and is currently at the top of the list of highest-paid TV actors.

Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen had a long career before becoming the famous Claire Dunphy on Modern Family.

The actress is also known best for roles such as Aunt Gwen on Dawson’s Creek, Carol Vessey on Ed, Denise Bauer on Boston Legal and Sarah Shephard on Lost. Her role on Modern Family has earned her six Primetime Emmy nominations, winning in both 2011 and 2012.

Ty Burrell

Phil Dunphy is probably one of the series’ most beloved characters.

Burrell made his start on Broadway with roles including Macbeth, as well as off-Broadway plays such as The Blue Demon, Burn This and Show People. He made a jump to movies in 2001 with Evolution, and later appeared in films such as Black Hawk Down, Muppets Most Wanted and Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk.

His role on Modern Family has been the biggest hit in his career, giving him two Primetime Emmy wins and five Screen Actors Guild Awards: One for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and four he shares with the cast from winning Best Ensemble in a Comedy.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

We have all come to love the strange shenanigans Mitchell Pritchett has gotten himself in for the past 10 seasons.

Ferguson had several film and TV credits prior to landing his job on Modern Family, including guest appearances on Ugly Betty and films such as Griffin and Phoenix.

Following the success of Modern Family, the actor voiced an animated role on Ice Age: Collision Course and made appearances on TV shows such as Drop the Mic, Hot in Cleveland, Web Therapy and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Eric Stonestreet

Who doesn’t love Cameron Tucker? The role of Mitch’s hilarious husband has landed Stonestreet as one of the most beloved comedic actors on television right now, but he has also distinguished himself in dramatic roles.

After first gaining fame for a recurring role on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, the actor also made his mark in films such as Bad Teacher, Identity Thief, The Loft and Confirmation. The actor also made a memorable guest appearance during the first season of FX’s American Horror Story that still gives fans the creeps.

Sarah Hyland

While she is most popularly known for her role as Haley Dunphy, Hyland has made her mark on many roles on TV and film.

Aside from her role on the comedy series, the actress has also appeared in shows like Lipstick Jungle, Law and Order: SVU and Shadowhunters. On the movie side, Hyland is also known for playing roles on Geek Charming, Struck by Lightning, Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy, and the 2017 Dirty Dancing TV movie.

The actress has also been open about her health struggles after being diagnosed with kidney dysplasia, needing two kidney transplants in 2012 and 2017, respectively. The actress is currently dating Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams.

Ariel Winter

Modern Family star Ariel Winter grew up on the show playing middle child Alex Dunphy, but she is all grown up now.

The actress, also known for voicing the title character in the Disney Junior series Sofia the First, also is known for lending her voice to the character of Penny Peterson in Mr. Peabody and Sherman and many other animated roles.

Winter has also made headlines for her daring Instagram looks, raising eyebrows of more than a few fans on the show.

Nolan Gould

Luke Dunphy is the youngest member of Claire and Phil Dunphy’s brood.

Aside from his role on the show, the actor is also known for his gifted intellect. He is a member of Mensa and previously revealed he has an IQ of 150. He got his GED certification at the age of 13.

Aside from his work on the show, Gould most recently appeared in the music video of Logic’s hit song “1-800-273-8255”.

Rico Rodriguez

Manny Delgado has a lot of aspirations on the show, and so does actor Rico Rodriguez.

The actor is also a published author, releasing his first book Reel Life Lessons… So Far in 2012. The actor also most recently lent his voice to the animated series The Lion Guard, and competed in a 2018 episode of Double Dare.

Audrey Anderson-Emmons

Anderson-Emmons joined the cast in Season 3, and we have seen the actress and her character, Lily Tucker-Pritchett, grow into adolescence throughout the years.

Along with her role on Modern Family, the 11-year-old actress also lent her voice to a 2016 episode of the animated series Arthur and made an appearance as herself in a 2017 episode of Bill Nye Saves the World.

Jeremy Maguire

Jeremy Maguire plays the youngest member of the Pritchett-Dunphy clan (for now at least), baby Joe Pritchett.

The show was Maguire’s debut, and since then he has appeared in the 2017 film I’m Not Here and made an appearance on an episode of TNT’s The Last Ship.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.