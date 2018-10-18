Modern Family’: ABC Reveals First Look at Season 10’s Halloween Episode

Season 10 of Modern Family is rolling along, and the month of October means that it’s almost time for the sitcom’s Halloween episode.

The episode airs on Oct. 24 and is titled “Good Grief,” and in true Modern Family fashion, the characters’ costumes are excellent.

“It’s another epic Halloween full of costumes, tricks and treats for the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker clan as they deal with huge, unexpected news,” the episode’s synopsis reads, though it’s unclear whether that news has anything to do with the major death the show’s cast and creators have been discussing for the past few months.

Scroll through for a few peeks at the upcoming episode.

Royal inspiration

The family clearly took their Halloween inspiration from pop culture this year, with one photo finding Cam (Eric Stonestreet) dressed as Meghan Markle during her recent outing at Trooping the Colour this year, with the actor donning a replica of the Duchess of Sussex’s baby pink bespoke Carolina Herrera ensemble featuring button detailing, a boat neckline and a matching hat. Cam also donned a glossy brunette wig to complete the look

Ready to party

A second snap sees Cam flanked by Ty Burrell’s Phil Dunphy, who was dressed as a fly. The two are looking at something off-camera as they stand in front of a house bedecked with a “Happy Halloween” sign and some spooky decorations.

Holiday festivities

Once inside what is presumably a Halloween party, the pair are hanging out in the kitchen, which has also been decked out for the holiday, as Phil looks pensive and Cam appears worried.

Behind-the-scenes

The photos also offer a behind-the-scenes look at Burrell on the party set speaking with executive producer Steven Levitan and other crew members.

Bad news?

Another image shows Jay (Ed O’Neill) outside on the phone, looking concerned as he speaks to whoever is on the other end of the line. It’s possible that he is receiving the “huge, unexpected news” teased in the episode’s synopsis, though viewers will just have to wait and see.

A prince in a car

Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is also spotted on the phone, sitting in a car while wearing what looks to be a military uniform and presumably playing the Prince Harry to Cam’s Meghan Markle.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

