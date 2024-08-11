Mitzi McCall, Guest Star on Dozens of TV Shows, Dead at 91

Film and TV actress Mitzi McCall has died. Via Deadline, her husband and comedy partner, Charlie Brill, confirmed her death in a Facebook post, saying, "I lost my Mitzi last night. Rest in peace, my one and only love… Rest in peace and laughter." McCall died at her home in Studio City, California at age 91 on Aug. 8. No cause of death has been revealed.

McCall started her career in the entertainment industry on Kiddie Castle on KDKA-TV in Philadelphia before moving to Hollywood. She made her acting debut in 1955 on an episode of The Pepsi-Cola Playhouse. She also appeared in You're Never Too Young, War of Satellites, The Cry Baby Killer, The Twilight Zone, Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, Love, American Style, Life Goes On, Ellen, Seinfeld, Roseanne, Port Charles, Silk Stalkings, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Hannah Montana and others.

She has also an impressive voice-over resume, with credits including Regular Show, American Dad!, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Ice Age, Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Cow and Chicken, Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo, and plenty more. Acting and voice acting are not all that McCall has done. She has served as a writer on several shows such as Free for All, Charles in Charge, ALF, Small Wonder, One Day at a Time, The Stockard Channing Show, and Eight Is Enough.

On Feb. 9, 1964, Mitzi McCall and Charlie Brill appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show, the same day The Beatles debuted on U.S. television. Their act can even be seen on the DVD of the band's appearance. In 2005, the duo was interviewed for Public Radio International's "Big Break" episode of This American Life for the Beatles-Sullivan experience. Along with their once-in-a-lifetime experience, McCall and Brill put out a comedy recording, From Our Point of View, in 1967 by ABC Records.

McCall was certainly an icon across the small and big screens, and it's heartbreaking to know she's gone. Luckily, fans always have her projects to look back on, and thanks to streaming, it's pretty easy for a lot of those titles. She is survived by Brill, whom she married in 1960. She was previously married to television director and production manager Jack Tolen