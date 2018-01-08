Miranda Kerr Debuts Baby Bump at Golden Globes After Party

Miranda Kerr debuted her baby bump at a Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday night, looking amazing in a black, leopard-print dress.

The 34-year-old Kerr attended a party at the Beverly Hilton sponsored by Warner Bros. and InStlye. It was her first public appearance since announcing that she’s expecting her first child with husband Evan Spiegel, the co-founder of Snapchat.

Kerr and Spiegel announced her pregnancy in November.

“Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” her representative said at the time.

The couple tired the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2017, after a nearly year-long engagement. The nuptials had less than 50 guests, and took just 20 minutes.

“The ceremony was 20 minutes. Miranda and Evan had written vows that they shared. It was a very emotional ceremony. Miranda looked like a princess,” a source told PEOPLE in May.

The supermodel is also the mother of Flynn, her six-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Bloom and Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013.

Kerr was one of the many women to wear black at Golden Globes-related events on Sunday. They showed solidarity for “Time’s Up,” a new initiative launched to fight sexual harassment in the workplace that has raised over $15 million since last week.

“This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” Eva Longoria told The New York Times last week. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty