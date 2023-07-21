'Minx' Stars Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham Tease Bambi and Shelly's Relationship in Season 2 (Exclusive)

One of the biggest storylines in the first season of Minx was the relationship between Bambi (Jessica Lowe) and Shelly (Lennon Parham). Now that Season 2 of the Starz series is set to premiere on Friday, the burning question is will Bambi and Shelly take their relationship to the next level. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Lowe and Parham about Season 2 of Minx and what fans can expect from Bambi and Shelly.

"I mean, it's a real will they or won't they?" Parham exclusively told PopCulture. "I think Bambi is Shelly's kryptonite and she feels like it's Bambi's fault that she's having these desires, but really, as she discovers throughout the season that it's coming from within, it's in the house. But the two of us, you'll see in Episode 1, we have some really good scenes together. And then, they try to be friends, it's difficult. They have to get on the same page, set healthy boundaries, but that's all very difficult. And then, they have some really kind of truth-telling scenes later in the season."

(Photo: Courtesy of Starz)

Shelly, the sister of Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), began working at Bottom Dollar midway through Season 1, leading to her and Bambi getting close. The only problem with that is Shelly is married and has no intentions to leave her husband, which leaves her in an interesting position in Season 2.

"Shelly that she's not yet ready to deal with, so she has recommitted herself to her husband and has quit working at Bottom Dollar," Parham said. "However, still Bottom Dollar and Bambi keep clawing their way back into her life. It's quite an epic adventure. I mean, the whole season in general takes everything up a level and you will feel that in the breadth of the episodes, and the storylines, and the costumes, in the guest stars."

Bambi, a former nude model, is doing everything she can to make a name for herself at Bottom Dollar. And while she is the glue that holds everything together, Lowe likes playing Bambi because her of character traits, including "warmth" and "resistance." As for the overall storyline of Season 2, Lowe believes fans will love it because it's something fans can relate to.

"I think it's fun," Lowe said. "I think it's an underdog story, underdogs who have no idea what to do with money, what fame can do to people. I think it's sparkly, it's sexual and it's stylish." New episodes of Minx air every Friday on Starz (9 p.m. ET/PT) and the Starz app (midnight) with the season finale premiering on Sept. 8.