'Minx' Season 2 Star Elizabeth Perkins on Why She Joined Starz Series (Exclusive)

Season 2 of the Starz series Minx will premiere on July 21 and will feature a new main character. Elizabeth Perkins joins the show and plays a key role in Minx Magazine's future. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Perkins who explained to us why she wanted to join the series.

"I loved Season 1 and I love Season 2 now that I've seen it," Perkins exclusively told PopCulture. "It's such a great study of a specific era and time in our history, especially the city of Los Angeles, which in the '70s was just the hub of music, fashion, the whole Laurel Canyon, Venice Beach, just examining A, the pornography section of Los Angeles and combined with early feminism and what that looked like and how you balanced that. When they said, 'Do you want to come on and be on the show?' I pretty much would've done any role. But I was absolutely thrilled that I got to play this ultra-wealthy woman with her vintage Hermès bag. I had a ball, just a ball."

(Photo: Courtesy of Starz)

Perkins plays a woman named Constance who becomes a boss to everyone at Minx. "She's Greek like me, and she's just kind of bored with her life, living in a villa with billions of dollars and has a lot of naked men lying around her house and they ask her, 'Hey, would you be interested in coming in and saving our magazine?'" Perkins explained. "And she's like, 'Yeah, I think I'll do that.' And slowly the shipping magnate entrepreneur billionaire in her can't help but say, 'I'm going to take this global.' And we sort of watch how the character and the reaches that the magazine gets to affects everyone, which is sort of an examination of what does wealth and fame look like to these other characters. And it has a profound effect on all of them."

In Season 1, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and Doug (Jake Johnson) were running the show at Minx. Now with Constance in the mix, Perkins got to work with Lovibond and Johnson closely, which was something she enjoyed.

"I love the relationship between the two of them," Perkins said about Joyce and Doug. "I mean, just the juxtaposition of Jake's character with Joyce is so, they're so completely different from totally different planets, different philosophies, different outlooks on life. And to see them try and operate together and yet there's some kind of sexual tension, or maybe it's not sexual, maybe it's just tension. And to see how they just try and move these conversations forward and propping up the magazine is it is just like Jekyll and Hyde. And I find that absolutely fascinating and it's what drew me to the show."

New episodes of Minx Season 2 premiere every Friday on Starz and the Starz App with the season finale premiering on Sept. 8.