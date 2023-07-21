'Minx' Stars Idara Victor and Oscar Montoya Detail 'Bolder' Season 2 (Exclusive)





Minx returns for Season 2 on Friday night, and this time, the comedy series will be on Starz instead of Max. And two loveable characters, Tina (Idara Victor) and Richie (Oscar Montoya) are back to make sure Minx Magazine continues to ascend. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Victor and Montoya, and they believe the second season of Minx will not disappoint.

"I think people were used to Minx being or Bottom Dollar being the underdog," Victor exclusively told PopCulture. "And they see that you see what success looks like on them. It's bigger. It's bolder. There's so much that happens outside of the world of Bottom Dollar and you get to see that through each of the characters."

Tina and Richie are key members of the Minx team as Tina essentially runs Bottom Dollar when Doug (Jake Johnson) isn't around, and Richie is the photographer. And as the magazine gets more popular, Richie gains more attention, which could lead to some interesting situations for him in Season 2.

"Richie is getting the acceptance that he's been looking for in season one," Montoya said. "It's actually happened. I say a lot that with Richie, Season 2 is sort of like what happens after the happily ever after in fairy tales. And it's him coming to terms with what that means in relation to Minx now, right? Now, he's taking a look back and being like, 'Okay, what's my journey going to be like to the group that started it all for me?' And there's a lot of push and pull there because there's artistic differences between the people that work at Minx and he's trying to find his independent voice in that company because he feels very much a part of the Minx family and there are forces that are trying to diminish his sort of power in there. So there's a bit of a struggle and power play. It's a big power sort of shift in Season 2.

At the end of Season 1, Tina is considering going back to school as it could help her career. When it comes down to it, Tina might be the most important person at Minx and Bottom Dollar because of her ability to look at the bigger picture, which means she could run both without Doug and Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond).

"She really does understand what each person brings to the table and understands their value," Victor said. "So I think she sees even though when she was against Joyce at the beginning, 'Why do we need this magazine? Why do we need her.' I think she saw what Joyce could bring to the table, and I think she always knows that Doug's madness, his crazy sort of schemes, they often times do work out in their favor in the end. And so I think she allows a lot of leeway for Doug to take his actions and do what he needs to do and then figure out how to make sure she navigates that. She is very good about making sure that she finds the balance of allowing everybody to play their position. And I actually think that is her greatest strength."

New episodes of Minx air every Friday on Starz (9 p.m. ET/PT) and the Starz app (midnight) with the season finale airing on Sept.8.