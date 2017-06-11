Milo Ventimiglia Recalls Sweet ‘This Is Us’ Fan Interaction That Made Him Cry

This Is Us fans can relate to the series in more ways than the actors who star in it truly realize!

At a panel for the NBC show at the ATX TV Festival, star Milo Ventimiglia spoke about a sweet fan interaction that really left an impression on him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Ventimiglia and his costar Chrissy Metz were traveling home from a Berlin trip, a woman walked up to him and spoke about her experience with adoption.

“There was one gal that walked up to me,” he said. Ventimiglia recalled her saying, “My husband and I adopted a boy and my husband had a really hard time with him.”

Up Next: ‘This Is Us’ Creator Reveals A ‘Big Challenge’ For Season 2

She then showed him photos, saying, “I just want to thank you for your portrayal,” referring to Jack’s relationship with his son Randall on the series.

“I’m really trying to keep myself together,” he said about the interaction. “We introduce ourselves and she just kind of walks away.”

Ventimiglia said the NBC show’s ability to “impact people in their lives” always gets him.

He also spoke about the moments in season one that got to him as well. “Look, there are a million moments, I don’t find myself crying for Jack,” Ventimiglia said.

However, he does cry for other characters. The moment that left him “absolutely crushed” for a few days was William’s passing. Another scene that made him emotional was when Kate was at her weight loss camp and had her break through about moments in her life, including her father’s death.

“Things like that make me cry,” he said.

We can definitely relate to that!

Next: Here Are All The Major TV Actress Exits So Far In 2017