Milo Ventimiglia Reveals New Details on ‘This Is Us’ Ending After Season 6

This Is Us is currently airing its third season, but a recent interview with the series’ showrunners seemed to indicate that the beloved NBC drama will ultimately wrap up after Season 6. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, series star Milo Ventimiglia reflected on that recent announcement, noting that things are pretty much planned out.

“We never know where we’re going to go. We never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “The show could have a huge spike in season six and everybody wants more beyond that, but I think creatively, they have an idea of what they’d like to do to kind of wrap it up in this nice story.”

“At least the audience knows, the fans know, they’re going to get three more seasons, which is nice we can commit,” he added. “It’s not like, will it be on? Won’t it be on? But then beyond that, yeah, maybe there will be more. I don’t know.”

In an interview with Deadline, showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Dan Fogelman estimated that the NBC drama will tap out at six seasons, as the creative team is planning “about three seasons in the future” for the show’s final episode.

The duo also revealed that the series finale is already planned out, and that everyone involved with the show knows where it’s ultimately heading.

“From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, ‘I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let’s figure out the rest together,’” Aptaker said. “So all of the writers and the actors really know everything. We’re all pretty good at keeping secrets by now, it’s been three years, but it’s a total open book for everyone who works on the show, so there are no secrets from each other.”

“I would hope that it’s elegant,” he added of the finale. “That’s what we’re going for. I would hope that when we reach our ending, people think it’s a really satisfying end place, that makes sense, and it feels like they’ve watched something that is a complete piece of work because that’s really how we’re trying to plan it. Almost like you would a book, or a super-long movie. We’ve had this end in mind for a long time, so we’re able to plan for it, and try to make it feel like it’s a whole, as opposed to a series that’s going to go endlessly.”

Photo Credit: NBC