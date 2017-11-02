Millennials Surprisingly Watch More on TV Than Streaming Sites

Among the many things millennials are accused to have ruined, TV is supposedly one of them, with many arguing that the younger generation doesn’t watch their content in a traditional manner like their predecessors. According to new data, however, that may not be the case.

The Video Advertising Bureau found that the average 18-34-year-old millennial actually spends more time watching traditional TV than eating, drinking, shopping and watching YouTube combined, data that seems to dispute the belief that millennials are eschewing traditional television.

The Bureau analyzed data from Nielsen, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and ComScore, finding that the average millennial viewer spends three hours a day watching TV, including live TV, DVR, and time-shifted viewing but not including apps on a smart TV and other avenues.

In addition, millennials were found to watch more video per month on TV sets as opposed to platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon and Facebook.

Despite these numbers, viewership for other platforms like YouTube and Netflix is increasing, as devices like smart TVs and game consoles allow users to access these services on their televisions. It’s clear that streaming numbers are going up, but time will tell whether that has a major impact on television viewing.

