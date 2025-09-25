Michael Strahan Addresses Rumor He’s Leaving ‘Good Morning America’

Michael Strahan is addressing those Good Morning America rumors.

There has been some speculation that the longtime anchor will be leaving the ABC morning talk show, but that is not the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh, I’m not going anywhere, I’m not stepping away from nothing!” he told Hello! Magazine. “I can still do all my jobs and work and still have plenty of time to play golf. So I’ve got the best of both worlds.” According to TV Insider, there have been claims that Strahan will exit GMA after his contract reportedly expires later this year, but others have alleged that he’ll sign a new deal. Nothing has been confirmed until now, so fans won’t have to worry about the show being down an anchor.

The former Giants defensive end began hosting Live! with Kelly & Michael in September 2014 and left in April 2016 to work full-time on GMA. He’s also busy with other projects, such as serving as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday and hosting ABC game show The $100,00 Pyramid. Earlier this year, Strahan also launched a direct-to-consumer custom tailoring option for his clothing brand on his online shop.

Even though Strahan is not leaving Good Morning America, a retirement might not be so far in the future. Last year, he spoke to Forbes about taking a step back from television to focus more on his family. “Time is the one thing that once it’s gone, you can never get it back,” he said. “I’m very conscious of that, being a dad. That’s what has led me to think more about the end of my career – I don’t’ want to be someone who’s on TV at 80 years old. It’s an absolute pleasure and privilege to be able to have that option. But I can get more of everything in life except for time.”

ABC

Meanwhile, GMA did see some hosting changes over the summer. DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim exited GMA3 after two years in the midst of a major overhaul. The two joined in 2023 as replacements for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Pilgrim moved to CBS to anchor Inside Edition starting this fall.

At the very least, fans should expect to see Michael Strahan every morning on Good Morning America for at least a little while longer. It’s always possible things could change, but for now, he’s not going anywhere any time soon.