Meth Found in System of CBS Anchor Who Died Suddenly: Latest on Chauncy Glover Death Investigation

KCAL News anchor Chauncy Glover’s cause of death has been revealed. Three months after the Emmy-winning Los Angeles TV journalist died at the age of 39, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced Wednesday that Glover died of “acute intoxication” by the combined effects of methamphetamine and chloroethane. Both the cause and the manner of death were accidental.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chloroethane, also known as ethyl chloride, “is a colorless gas at room temperature and pressure” that is used to numb the skin before medical procedures and also used in the production of cellulose, dyes, medicinal drugs, and other commercial products. The medical examiner’s release did not state how Glover came into contact with the substance, which can cause temporary feelings of intoxication when briefly exposed to it or lead to dizziness, slurred speech, and unconsciousness at higher levels.

Glover was found unresponsive in his home on Nov. 5 and pronounced dead by fire department personnel at 12:40 a.m. that same day, the medical examiner’s office said. He was 39. His death was announced by his family in a statement shared with KCAL at the time.

“We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy,” the statement said. “He was more than a son and brother—he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community.”

The statement went on to highlight Glover’s work outside of the newsroom, including The Chauncy Glover Project, the mentorship program he created after witnessing a teenager die while working for WDIV in Detroit. His family said Glover’s “compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him.”

A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Glover had a lifelong love of the news, and at the age of 5 had his father built him a mini “anchor desk” for the weekly newscasts he’d deliver for his family “every Sunday after church,” according to his biography. He went on to follow his dreams when he joined the WDIV Local 4 News team in 2011. His career later took him to Texas, where he spent eight years in Houston as the first Black male main evening anchor at KTRK before he joined the KCAL News Anchor Team in Los Angles in October 2023.

Throughout his career, Glover earned three Emmy Awards and also held on-air positions at WDIV-TV in Detroit, WJAX-TV in Jacksonville, and WTVM-TV in Columbus, Georgia.

The full medical examiner’s report is expected by the end of March, the Wednesday announcement said.