‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Gets Ratings Bump from Donald Trump Accusers

On Monday, Megyn Kelly featured three women who have accused the president of sexual harassment and viewers definitely tuned in.

Megyn Kelly Today delivered one of its top-rated episodes since it debuted in September.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite NBC‘s New York station breaking into the show to report on the failed bombing attempt in Manhattan, the show still had 2.91 million total viewers. According to Deadline, the show averaged 813,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic.

Only three episodes of Megyn Kelly Today have drawn bigger ratings — her debut on Sept. 25 and the two episodes that aired after Matt Lauer was fired late last month.

Kelly’s Monday broadcast included interviews with Samantha Holvey, Jessica Leeds and Rachel Crooks.

Holvey claims Trump walked into the dressing room at the 2006 Miss America pageant. Leeds claims Trump groped her on a plane in the 1970s and Cooks is a former Trump Tower receptionist who says Trump kissed her in 2005.

“It was heartbreaking last year,” Holvey said of the 2016 presidential election results. “We’re private citizens and for us to put ourselves out there to try and show America who this man is and how he views women, and for them to say ‘Eh, we don’t care,’ it hurt.”

Crooks claimed Trump kissed her on the mouth, making her uncomfortable. He also asked for her phone number, she says. She has since wondered where security footage of the alleged incident is.

“The false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts, were addressed at length during last year’s campaign, and the American people voiced their judgment by delivering a decisive victory,” the White House said in a statement in response to the allegations. “The timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them.”

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton / NBC