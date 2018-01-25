‘The View’ Piles on Megyn Kelly Over Jane Fonda Spat

Megyn Kelly has come under fire for comments she made about “Hanoi Jane” Fonda, and now The View co-hosts have piled on her as well.

“To drag the Vietnam War into a plastic surgery conversation is a real stretch Megyn, OK?” Joy Behar said on Tuesday’s show.

Whoopi Goldberg referred to a statement that Kelly made, “She has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive,” and then fired back, “Nor do you!”

“I don’t like any of this in general, because when you’re revisiting things as serious as anti-war propaganda and people going over in such a context, it has nothing to do with plastic surgery and it’s much more serious than the issue at hand,” said Meghan McCain.

Sunny Hostin confessed that she was “bothered” by Kelly’s comments and added, “I’ve never seen a journalist do something like that.”

Behar followed that up by snarking, “Who’s a journalist?”

Ann Curry, a former TODAY co-host, was a guest on the ABC talk show, and chimed in saying, “Journalists are not supposed to be the story.”

“We’re supposed to be humble, we’re supposed to use whatever time we’re given to shine a light on other stories,” Curry added. “To take time with this, it’s not journalism.”

“Jane should have just said to her, ‘How much work have you had, bitch?’” quipped Behar Joy, a comment she ended up walking back. “I want to apologize to Megyn Kelly, I didn’t meant to call her a bitch. I like her actually, I’ve met her at parties, I like her. She’s struggling for a persona, she doesn’t know who she is and that’s the problem.”

“All of this is beneath us,” McCain piped up.

Goldberg offer one final personal comment on the matter, saying, “Megyn, if I can forgive you for telling all my friends’ black children that Santa’s only white, you made a mistake, we all make mistakes.”

“You gotta lighten up. Jane made a mistake and she copped to it. She’s aware, she knows how Fox News has used that and how it’s portrayed her. She’s doing her best. For you to do that, it’s so not you,” Goldberg concluded.