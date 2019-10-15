Megyn Kelly Returning to Fox News as Guest on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

Megyn Kelly is reportedly returning to her roots at Fox News. The anchor will be a guest on Wednesday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the network announced on Monday, nearly three years after she left her job there.

Kelly will be back at the network where she started her career this week, this time as a guest. She left Fox News in January of 2017 over public conflicts with former colleagues Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity. Kelly moved to NBC for a while, but left there too this past January, following accusations of racism on her talk show.

Now, Kelly will reportedly sit down with Carlson to discuss NBC, and the new claims against the network. NBC was targeted in Ronan Farrow’s new book Catch and Kill, which alleges that executives attempted to bury reporting on the Harvey Weinstein scandals, and the Matt Lauer ones as well.

Tucker Carlson just announced that this Wednesday night he will have former Fox News star Megyn Kelly on for an interview — her first TV appearance since she parted ways with NBC. pic.twitter.com/Bk5xHQQPaY — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 15, 2019

“This Wednesday night, two nights from now, someone who knows an awful lot about NBC is making her first TV appearance since parting ways from that channel nearly a year ago,” Carlson announced on Monday. “Megyn Kelly will join us on this program for her first interview. She’s got a lot to say. I hope you’ll watch.”

Kelly’s time on NBC was fraught with controversy, particularly after the launch of her own daytime talk show, Megyn Kelly Today. Kelly often took contrarian views on hot topics, or invited guests who did so. In January, the show was canceled after Kelly herself argued that blackface was acceptable in Halloween costumes.

NBC paid out the remainder of Kelly’s three-year contract, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which came to $69 million. The contract did not include a non-compete clause, however, sources told the outlet that Kelly is unlikely to take a consistent job back at Fox News.

“Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence. Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her,” they said.

Kelly had public conflicts with former Fox News co-hosts Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity, which were cited as the reason she left the network in January of 2017. However, in her book Settle for More, Kelly later mad sexual harassment allegations against former Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

O’Reilly and Ailes are now all gone from Fox News. O’Reilly was fired in the midst of sexual harassment allegations, and Ailes passed away in 2017, not long after his resignation. The upcoming movie Bombshell examines the allegations against him. Kelly is a main character in the movie, portrayed by Charlize Theron.



Bombshell hits theaters everywhere on Dec. 20.