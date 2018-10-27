Megyn Kelly Reportedly Eyeing ‘Today’ Exit Following Blackface Remarks

Megyn Kelly’s remarks condoning the use of blackface in Halloween costumes may have been the final straw for the TODAY show co-host’s tenure at NBC.

A number of sources told DailyMail.com Wednesday that Kelly’s team has been in contact with other networks looking for a new home for the former Fox News personality.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That might be a tough thing to do, however, with one ABC executive telling DailyMail, “We wouldn’t hire her in a million years. She’s toxic and her personal brand is finished.”

An insider at the agency that represents Kelly told the publication that while these calls are going on, they’re standard practice in the industry.

“There have been some preliminary discussions, but it is normal for agents to be aware of what’s out there, but nothing significant yet,” the insider said. “I wouldn’t make too much of it.”

Kelly’s publicist told the publication that all reports of those calls being made were “absolutely false.”

Regardless, an NBC executive reportedly told DailyMail that Kelly’s presence won’t be missed if she does go elsewhere.

“That hour used to be a ratings hit with Al Roker and Tamron Hall and it was relatively inexpensive to produce,” they said. “Now viewers get to witness the greatest example of white privilege on television. She defended blackface. I mean how is this acceptable in any way? She needs to go.”

A veteran network correspondent also reportedly weighed in on the scandal to DailyMail.

“It’s time NBC transferred Megyn from the News Division to Bravo. She’d fit in perfectly on the Real Housewives of New York as all she seems capable of doing is creating drama and controversy,” they said, adding, “This is the network that created Barbara Walters, Tim Russert, Maria Shriver and Katie Couric.”

They continued, “How the hell did it come to Megyn Kelly? I can’t understand how Steve Burke hasn’t called and handed Andy Lack his marching orders for overseeing this expensive disgrace.”

After Kelly was widely criticized for her defense of the racist practice, she issued an apology on TODAY Wednesday.

“I defended the idea, saying as long as it was respectful and part of a Halloween costume, it seemed okay. Well, I am wrong and I am sorry,” she said.

“One of the great parts of sitting in this chair each day is getting to discuss different points of view. Sometimes I talk and sometimes I listen. And yesterday I learned,” Kelly continued. “I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country it is not okay for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise.”

She added: “I have never been a PC kind of person. But I do understand the value in being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity. This past year has been painful for many people of color. The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor. I want to be part of that. Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too.”

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune