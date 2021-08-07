Megyn Kelly Chides 'Family Guy' Creator Seth MacFarlane Over Fox Criticism

✖

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has weighed in on Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane's criticism of the network. Following Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson's latest anti-vaccination rhetoric, MacFarlane tweeted his discomfort over having his show on Fox. "Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network," MacFarlane tweeted on Sunday. "Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well... I've been having an affair with NBC." MacFarlane's "affair" was likely a reference to the upcoming Ted revival series on Peacock.

Kelly took issue with MacFarlane's tweet and discussed it at length on The Megyn Kelly Show, pointing out that MacFarlane had made a large chunk of his approximately $300 million net worth from his longtime partnership with Fox, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch. "I have no tolerance for that," Kelly explained. "The same way I have no tolerance for James Murdoch running around, besmirching Fox News."

"You can't make your gazillions off of the entity and then once you have them say 'they're disgusting, I am horrified,'" Kelly continued. "It's like James Murdoch is saying nasty things about Fox while he's riding on a jet paid for by Fox News, in it from his mansion paid for by Fox News, on his way to his yacht paid for by Fox News." Her guest, Dr. Drew Pinsky, agreed."We call that hypocrisy. It's just hypocritical," Pinsky replied. "You don't get to capitalize on what they're providing and own it and then complain it's disgusting, you don't want anything to do with it. If you don't want anything to do with it, spin it off, that's fine, that's all cool."

"It's weird, just the mention of Fox News raises tons of feelings to people," Pinsky continued. "Yes, it does," Kelly agreed. "I'm aware. Yes, I've heard that." MacFarlane sold Family Guy to Fox at the age of 24 in 1998. Several of MacFarlene's other shows, including American Dad! and The Cleveland Show, were also bought by Fox and aired on the network.