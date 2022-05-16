Meghan Trainor Teases Details of Upcoming Sitcom Series (Exclusive)

✖

Meghan Trainor is showing no signs of slowing down. The 28-year-old singer and television personality has a lot of things going on in her life, including being a mother to a baby boy and working on a new album. But in the foreseeable future, fans could see Trainor in a new sitcom series for NBC, and she teased details of the show in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.

"I mean we're waiting right now. We've done all the steps," Trainor exclusively told PopCulture. I don't know how much I can say, but right now we're waiting for that green light from the top boss. It is in their hands, it's in their court right now, and we're all just holding our breath, really exciting."

The sitcom series is part of an overall deal with NBC Universal. The deal also other potential projects across scripted and unscripted content for the NBC Universal Networks, including Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock, in addition to NBC. Most recently, Trainor appeared on the Peacock series Top Chef Family Style where she was the host. Additionally, the "All About That Bass" singer was on the E! Series Clash of the Cover Bands where she was a host with Adam Lambert and Ester Dean.

"Working on those shows was incredible because it's definitely a dream of mine," Trainor said. "I always said, 'I want to be a mom that drives to my TV show, drives home,' and I got to live that fantasy for those two shows. And I had a newborn, I had a three-month-old, I was breastfeeding on the first show, Top Chef Family Style. And everyone on the crew was so nice, so accommodating. They were so lovely. My son was there every day set up and they gave me breaks anytime I needed it. And Top Chef Family Style got nominated for James Beard. So we did that and I'm very proud of both those shows. It was great."

Trainor has also joined the podcast world as she and her brother Ryan as they launched the podcast Working On It. She revealed why she wanted to do a podcast with Ryan, and detail the topics they discuss on the show. "We just did a podcast because we've been asked a lot to do a reality TV show and not everyone in my family is down for that, but me and Ryan just love going on TV together and doing stuff like that," she said. "So we sat down and I have a song called 'Working on It,' that's about working on loving myself, but we took it to "I'm working on being a better human overall" so we talk about his sobriety, we talk about social anxiety. ...So it's a good hang and it's on my YouTube and it's everywhere you can listen to podcasts. But I recommend YouTube because it's fun to watch us."