Meghan McCain Takes Shots at Roseanne Barr on ‘The View’

Roseanne Barr’s apology tour continued with a Hannity appearance on Thursday, but it did not sit well with The View‘s Meghan McCain.

The ABC daytime talk show’s hosts discussed the interview on Friday alongside Rabbi Shmuley, one of Barr’s friends. They were discussing the possibility of the general public forgiving the Roseanne star, but McCain’s beef extended past a simple discussion of right-and-wrong.

McCain, the daughter of United States Sen. John McCain, resents Barr’s attachment to conservative politics and think she paints Republicans in poor light.

“I understand everything you say about forgiveness, but I’m a Republican on The View and everyday I come on here trying to tell people that Trump supporters and Republicans, we’re nuanced, it’s not just one blanket thing,” McCain said. “The problem I have right now is Roseanne is every gross stereotype I’m trying to get people to go away from.”

She added, “Her tweets, a lot of incendiary things she said about Jewish people, obviously, Valerie Jarrett. It’s hard for me to come back — it’s not even about forgiveness for me — I don’t want her to be associated with the Republican party in any way.”

Despite that criticism, McCain did note in her dialogue that the revival season of Roseanne was a good “reflection of the middle of the country,” which was a point Shmuley agreed with. He said the series “succeeded for Democrats and Republicans,” but then circled back to his forgiveness of Barr on a personal level.

“Roseanne has no history of bigotry, no history of prejudice, no history of racism,” Shmuley said.

McCain replied, “She dressed up as Hitler with cookies that looked like Jewish people from the ovens. That’s not a kind person.”

From that point, it is clear the line was in the sand for each party, with McCain refusing to back off her point that Barr is bad for right-wing politics.

“My issue — people can choose to forgive what they want — I want her to stay the hell out of my lane in Republican politics because she’s making everything worse,” McCain said.

The Hannity interview in question featured Barr touching on many topics, but the main point the comic wanted to present was that she does not want to be portrayed as a racist.

“I’m a creative genius and this is not a good feeling for an artist to be treated this way,” Barr told host Sean Hannity. “And it’s not a good feeling for a citizen anyway. Here’s who I am. I’m someone who cares about civil rights. I reject what you call me. You call me a racist, I don’t accept it. I know who I am and I’m not a racist.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Lou Rocco