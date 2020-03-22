Meghan McCain Takes Dig at Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Fox News Over Coronavirus Reaction

The View co-host Meghan McCain took a swipe at former View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Fox News during Friday’s episode for their reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. The show aired a video put together by The Washington Post that included clips from Fox News downplaying the virus before the number of cases began to skyrocket in the U.S. McCain suggested Fox News, her former employer, should put more doctors on air instead of pundits.

Guest co-host Sara Haines pointed out the importance of listening to multiple sources on the coronavirus pandemic, while co-host Sunny Hostin said “mixed messages” are coming from President Donald Trump himself. Hostin pointed to the contradictions between Trump’s rhetoric and comments from experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases Director. When it came for McCain to speak, she praised Tucker Carslon, who reportedly helped convinced Trump he should take the coronavirus more seriously.

“Can I finish my thought as the Fox employee?” McCain said, reports Too Fab. “It’s the number one most powerful cable news program, they lap every other network by a lot. Instead of sitting here and judging viewers. We can have this conversation when its more appropriate, why they distrust so much of the mainstream media. We should implore the executives of Fox News, God forbid anything like this happens again, to put more doctors on air with these pundits.”

McCain said Fox News should put on more medical professionals “who know what they’re talking about.” She then turned to criticize The View itself for giving viewers unhelpful information. This seemed like shade directed towards Hasselbeck, who was back on the show last week.

“We had it happen on this show as well, not with me, we had it happen on the show as well, lest we forget,” McCain said. “A Republican saying that we should wash our hands and pray it away. So it wasn’t just Fox News, it happened right here at The View.”

“I think everyone should be extra careful,” Hasselbeck said when she appeared on the show on March 11. “Yes, we take precautions, we’re gonna Purell, pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows, we pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks. I also think we shouldn’t be in a state of panic because what we’re doing – and taking cues from our president – is taking early, strong bold actions to keep this at bay as much as we possibly can right now.”

McCain has taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously on Twitter, where she recently criticized fellow Arizonans for going to parks when they should staying at home to slow the spread of the virus. On Saturday night, McCain said she booked interviews with local Arizona media outlets to help raise awareness.

“So far I have 5 local Arizona interviews set up between tomorrow and Monday to talk about the [Coronavirus Outbreak] – anyone in Arizona who wants to speak to me, I am here,” McCain wrote. “I don’t know what messaging isn’t being relayed by our leaders but we need to WAKE UP to the dangers of this.”

While McCain has criticized Trump’s early response to the coronavirus, she did support Trump referring to it as the “Chinese virus.” The term has received backlash, including from Asian-Americans who have faced increased discrimination during the pandemic.

There are more than 26,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and the death toll surpassed 300 Saturday night.

