Meghan McCain Breaks Silence After Abby Huntsman Exits ‘The View’

Abby Huntsman has announced that she is leaving The View in order to work on her father’s campaign for governor of Utah, sparking responses from fans as well as her fellow co-hosts. Meghan McCain shared her well-wishes for Huntsman on Twitter shortly after the news was announced, writing that she is excited for her friend’s upcoming endeavor.

“Wishing my amazing friend and co-host [Huntsman] nothing but the best on her next chapter!” she wrote. “[The View] is less without you and your light. I wish you, your family, & your father [Jon Huntsman’s] campaign all the absolute best. He’s lucky to have you officially lead his team!”

Huntsman and McCain served as two of the show’s conservative voices during their time hosting together, both coming from prominent Republican families. Huntsman joined the talk show at the beginning of Season 22 in September 2018 and will announce her departure on Monday’s episode.

“Family has always been my number one priority, and is where I need to be focused at this time,” the 33-year-old said in a statement on Monday, via PEOPLE. “We are incredibly close and are there to support and help each other when it matters. It’s not often there is a political campaign that involves someone you love and believe in, but this is one of them.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity and for ABC believing in me,” she continued. “It was always a dream to sit at The View table. I have the deepest gratitude for all of my co-hosts and the team at The View who don’t get enough credit for what they do every day — I’ve learned so much from each of them and this will always be a special place to me.”

Huntsman will serve as the senior advisor for her father, Jon Huntsman Jr.’s, campaign for governor of Utah. She officially announced her departure during Monday’s episode, where she was asked by co-host Joy Behar if she would return after the race is over. Huntsman did not give a straight answer but later said, “you never know.”

“I told my dad, if The View taught me anything, it taught me how to fight,” she said. “So whoever’s running against my dad, you better be worried!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Lou Rocco