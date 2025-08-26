Mayim Bialik Delivers Tough News About ‘Blossom’ Revival

Mayim Bialik says the door is “closed” on a Blossom revival.

The actress, who played the titular character on the beloved sitcom from 1990 to 1995, broke the news of the show’s failed revival on Monday in a Substack post.

Bialik explained that after the 2019 end of The Big Bang Theory, in which she played Amy Farrah Fowler, she and Blossom creator Don Reo began talking about “what it would be like to see where these characters were now, as adults in the modern world.”

“Don wrote a draft in one sitting. He said it just flowed out of him. It wasn’t writing so much as it was receiving,” Bialik wrote. “He found our characters exactly where many of us find ourselves – funny, lost, wandering, meandering, and torn. The script is beautiful.”

(Photo by Touchstone Pictures/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The duo “simply did not have the time to develop the show” between Bialik’s role on Call Me Kat and as a co-host on Jeopardy!, but approached Disney about the revival to “lock it in quickly.” When Bialik’s schedule cleared up, she wrote that she and Reo “could not let the possibility of revisiting Blossom go.”

Despite their passion for the project, Bialik says that “new executives” were now in charge of moving forward with a revival. “They seemed to love it, understood what we wanted to do, and Don and I felt comfortable to speak about it in the press,” she continued. “We felt certain this was moving forward.”

“And then…Several mergers in our industry led to changed executives and heads of departments, again,” the actress revealed. “We were told the project was no longer able to be produced. We pushed hard to meet with the new-new executives and were granted a meeting. Don and I did the same pitch we did when we sold it the year prior.”

Unfortunately, Bialik said she and Reo were “told ‘no’” once again. “We asked for the rights so that we could let the market decide if audiences might want to see these characters all these years later. We were told Disney reserves the rights in case they ever want to do a reboot of Blossom,” she claimed. “The reboot we all wanted to do was now, with Don’s script.”

(Photo by Touchstone Pictures/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

While she will “likely never know” why the revival wasn’t greenlit, Bialik said returning to her character of Blossom Russo is “the role I want to play more than any other.”

“It’s not the industry Don and I grew up in, and Blossom felt like my last attempt to try and assert myself as an actress,” she explained. “This is not a case of sour grapes, although I understand the tendency to dismiss this as such. This is also not a ‘poor me’ attempt at sympathy. I have had an incredible career and do not take it for granted. And while it is possible no one wants a Blossom reboot, I’m pretty certain Disney got this one wrong.”

Bialik concluded her post by confirming that she and Reo are “powerless” over the decision not to move forward with the revival, “except what we know to be true: we loved this possibility with all that we have and we are so so sorry we couldn’t get it to happen.”