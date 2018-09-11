‘Mayans M.C.’: Watch Sons of Anarchy Crew’s Return in Cemetery Scene

Mayans M.C. knows how epic it was for the San Bernardino charter of the Sons of Anarchy to make a surprise appearance during the first episode, and you can watch it all over again.

The FX spinoff series’ official Twitter account posted the epic scene, featuring the return of Sons of Anarchy guest character Les Packer (Robert Patrick) and his crew riding in to help the Mayans in a shootout against a group of Samoans, who were the prime suspects of stealing a precious package from the Galindo cartel during the episode.

The video, posted on Twitter Monday, kickstarts in the epic moment when the camera focuses on one of the bikers’ Sons of Anarchy jacket, which made fans jump for joy back when the show first aired Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Brotherhood means being there in times of need. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/n0lBBd2uuW — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) September 10, 2018

Fans of the series were excited to revisit the scene, commenting on the tweet with messages for the Sons.

“Was great seeing some of the [SOA] characters in the first episode. I’m hooked already,” one user commented along with several thumbs up emojis.

“I’m not going to lie I was so excited when they showed up but then when I saw the faces and I was so pissed expecting some cameos,” one user wrote. “I was shooting at my TV who the f— this guy, who’s that?! Getting my grandma glasses out, needing to know where all my favorite have gone.”

Sons fans will remember Packer as the leader of the San Bernardino charter, who Jax attempted to give the gun business to back in season 6. The Redwood Charter, which the original series focused on, is set closer to Northern California, though other characters have made appearances on the new show already.

Along with Packer, Mayans will also see Sons alum Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) — who is being billed on the show as a Special Guest Star — make frequent appearances on the series as the president of the Oakland charter of the Mayans.

Fans will also remember the special cameo from Katey Sagal’s Gemma Teller during a flashback scene set at Stockton Prison, which was one of the most talked-about moments from the series premiere.

Given that the spinoff series is set in the same universe as Sons of Anarchy, viewers can likely expect to see more cameos in the future, meaning there will always be hope of catching up with your favorite Sons characters in episodes to come (at least the ones who made it out alive).

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX