‘Mayans M.C.’ Viewers Freak out Over Grisly Torture Scene

Mayans M.C. did not hesitate to show the ruthlessness of the motorcycle club, and their allies within the Galindo cartel, during the highly-anticipated season premiere.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. episode 1.

The episode picks up steam after a cartel shipment that the M.C. is taking care of is hijacked by the Samoans. The cartel’s ruthless leader Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) leads the charge to find the missing shipment, threatening the Mayans with serious consequence if they don’t find it.

The search for the person responsible for the robbery leads the Mayans to enlist the help the San Bernardino chapter of the Sons of Anarchy — one of many nods to the original series in the pilot episode.

Later, as Miguel and the Mayans interrogate the man responsible for robbing the shipment, the man’s true colors are put on full display.

With the man refusing to cooperate by giving them the name of the group that ordered the cartel’s shipment highjacking, Miguel took to a rather bloody method of torture.

As he talked to the man shaming him about his weight and his reluctance to giving up his employers, Miguel ties the man’s arm up to a pole with a belt and then walks out of the way. The camera stays on Miguel as viewers can see in the background when one of his henchmen swings a machete and cuts off the man’s arms with one swing.

The camera then goes to the man, who screams in pain as his now severed arm continues to spew blood for an uncomfortable amount of time, leaving viewers shocked.

“That’s a very unpleasant way to lose weight,” Miguel tells the man, who as he slowly bleeds out finally confesses his ties to a group known as the “Olvidados,” giving the crew the next clue in their journey to finding the stolen goods.

After the intense torture scene, Miguel announces he is off to dinner with his family and leaves the Mayans to clean up the mess. Seeing as Ezequiel “EZ” Reyes is the club prospect, he is left behind to clean up the man’s body.

EZ and Miguel will likely have an insane journey in the first season, as Miguel’s wife Emily (Sarah Bolger) used to be EZ’s high school sweetheart before he went to prison. He is seen ending the relationship earlier in the episode through flashback, which also saw a quick cameo appearance by Sons of Anarchy‘s Gemma Teller-Morrow (Katey Sagal).

Given the love interest they share, and EZ’s true motivations for getting involved with the Mayans and the cartel, we can bet that wherever things go this season, there will be more blood.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.