‘Mayans MC’ Teaser Gives First Look at Emilio Rivera

A brand new Mayans MC teaser has debuted, and it gives fans the best first look at Sons of Anarchy star Emilio Rivera from the spin-off series.

In the teaser, the Mayan crew can be seen revving up their motorcycle engines and hauling off on top of a long wall.

Rivera, who was only been briefly noticeable in one other teaser before now, can be seen leading the way, with all the other Mayans in tow behind him.

Ride above the law. Mayans M.C. takes control this Fall on FX. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/d7fO9iwN1K — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) June 11, 2018

As Sons of Anarchy fans are aware, Rivera is reprising his role as Marcus Álvarez — President of the Mayan Motorcycle Club — in the new series.

At this time, FX has not announced when Mayans MC will premiere, but the network has revealed that it will be sometime in the fall.

Rivera has made a career out of playing intimidating characters, but during a 2017 interview with Herald de Paris, the actor revealed that he actually got his start by doing comedy, even trying his hand at stand-up.

“When I first started acting, I went straight to comedy because I was trying to break away from who I was from my street life, so comedy gave me an out,” Rivera explained. “I belonged to a skit comedy group already and had done a few plays.

“So my agent called and said can you do stand-up, I said I can try,” he continued. “I wrote a 10 minute bit in an hour went on to perform the following night at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood and killed it. Did comedy for the next 10 years.”

He went to say that he “quit doing comedy because the acting gigs were coming in a lot,” adding, “The money was better, a lot better, and I didn’t have to be in a club every night. I got burnt out on it. Now I do two shows a year.”

Rivera also spoke about Mayans MC during the conversation, praising series creator Kurt Sutter for being an “equal opportunity employer” who “has been hiring Latino, Mexican, Chicano, Hispanic talent, behind the scenes on the Mayans MC show as he had said he would.”

“I think it’s a great idea, we look at each other for notes if there is something we don’t know. It’s very cool because we come from the same culture, he had created so many jobs for so many people when we did Sons of Anarchy for seven seasons,” he added. “We hope to get seven Seasons out of Mayans MC if so, a lot of people will be working.”

Lastly, Rivera defined Sutter as “a trendsetter” and stated that “hopefully people follow suit.”