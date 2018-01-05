‘Mayans MC’ Official Synopsis Revealed

FX announced Friday afternoon that it ordered a full season of Mayans MC, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff. The network is now shedding light on the official synopsis of the new series.

The announcement of the new series wasn’t exactly a surprise to fans, who knew that the pilot had been shot and wrapped in November, but now fans are learning more about the show’s premise.

In a press release from FX, it was revealed Friday that the show will be set in a post-Jax Teller world after the SOA finale, and that it will follow a Mayans motorcycle club recruit, EZ Reyes (JD Pardo).

Fresh out of prison, EZ must “carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp,” the press release reads.

The Mayans MC was a pivotal gang in SOA‘s seven-season run and often rotated between SAMCRO’s friend and foe.

In addition to Pardo, Mayans MC stars Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

Ten episodes of the new series will premiere in late summer or early fall, the cable network announced.

“[SOA creator] Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Production. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

There have been no mentions of cameos by former SOA characters, but in order for them to appear in the spin-off they’d have to be alive after SOA‘s finale — which fans will remember leaves not a lot of options.

While it’s highly unlikely Charlie Hunnam will be showing up as Jax Teller, it’s possible Jax’s son Abel will make an appearance despite the efforts his father took to separate him from club life.

Sutter has been working toward the spinoff for months, and announced that the pilot wrapped filming on the second attempt at the episode in November.

“Mayans MC Pilot 2.0. Wrapped,” he wrote on Twitter. The reshoots episode came after FX called for a re-written script and casting changes. Sutter explained to PopCulture.com that it isn’t unusual to be embarking on reshoots. He said a similar situation happened before SOA premiered.

“Ironically, I don’t know why I was surprised,” Sutter said of the decision to re-shoot. “It was the same situation we had on Sons, we had major recast and we re-shot 95% of the pilot and that’s gonna happen again.”

“What it does for me is it allows me to watch it and then go what didn’t work, what did work, and really do a big rewrite,” he continued.

The Mayans MC pilot was written by Sutter and Elgin James. Norberto Barba (Lights Out, The Bridge) was brought in to direct the reshot version.