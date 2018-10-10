‘Mayans M.C.’: Surprise ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Return Leaves Fans Breathless

Mayans M.C. brought back one of Sons of Anarchy‘s living and most formidable adversaries in its latest episode, shocking fans on social media.

At the end of “Gato/Mis,” EZ (JD Pardo) was seen leaving the Mayans’ scrap yard when a man out of view talked to him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

EZ did not pay too much attention to the man, who could be seen standing by a motorcycle, though he did feel uncomfortable to look back at him once he was further away.

The camera then showed the mysterious figure’s face and revealed him to be Assistant U.S. Attorney Lincoln Potter, who once targeted SAMCRO in his attempts to bring down the Galindo Cartel and the True Irish Republican Army.

The surprise last-minute return brought massive response from Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy fans alike, who were not expecting to see the old adversary of SAMCRO on the new series.

“Not this ass— again!” one user wrote.

“Holy s—!!!!! It’s Potter!!!!!!! ILY [Kurt Sutter]!!!!!!!!!” Another user wrote.

“No f—ing way! I have goosebumps!!!!” a third user commented

Potter’s resurfacing in Santo Padre might not be a good sign for the club, or for Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino), as the few things he said during his first appearance signal he may be brewing up some trouble.

The man is seen picking up a stray cat and talks to it ominously.

“Tell me my fine feline friend, you roam behind those rusty gates,” he says pointing to the entrance of the Mayans’ scrapyard. “What unspeakable truths lie twisted amongst the scrap?”

The man then continues to pet the cat as he smiles, as if he’s planning something big.

Holy crap that’s the same guy from Sons who was trying to get a Rico case for The Sons!! #MayansFX — Rob (@SoyElSavaje) October 10, 2018

“Lincoln Potter is his name. Y’all are screwed,” another user wrote.

“Wtf Lincoln Potter!!! Man, this show gets more ruthless and brutal,” another user commented.

A third one added, “Lincoln is still weird I see.”

Potter is the first Sons of Anarchy villain to make his way to the new series, and fans will have to wait and see how this new player will add to the already tense world surrounding the club, Los Olvidados and the Galindo cartel.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX