‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Michael Irby Teases Remainder of Season 1: ‘It All Starts to Unravel’

Mayans M.C. continues to add mystery and setting up tension between the club, the Galindo Cartel and their enemies, and according to star Michael Irby, at some point all that tension will lead to a reckoning.

With the first four episodes, the FX motorcycle club drama has introduced the world of the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans, their alliance to the Galindo cartel and how their relationship has gotten them into all kinds of trouble during the first season.

After the “Los Olvidados” rebel group kidnaps Miguel Galindo’s baby son after stealing a drug shipment the Mayans were supposed to be taking care of, the Mayans find themselves in the middle of a war between the cartel and the rebels. On top of that, the club faces the discovery of a secret drug-smuggling endeavor without their knowledge, and a secret insurrection among club members.

Irby, who plays the role of charter president Obispo “Bishop” Losa, told PopCulture.com exclusively that despite being thrown challenges from all sides, Bishop is up for the challenge.

“[Bishop] is kind of like when Han Solo and Chewbacca got trapped in the trash compactor,” Irby told PopCulture.com in a phone interview on Sept. 27. “I think we’re just going to see pressure make diamonds. We’re just going to see him holding it down.”

Fans have seen Bishop take a sideline in his leadership of the club to align to his cousin’s — National Mayans President Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) — interests, which has led the club to be more involved in Galindo’s personal life and the search for his son.

Without Bishop’s knowing, however, club members Angel (Clayton Cardenas), Coco (Richard Cabral) and EZ (JD Pardo) know where the child is and are aligned with “Los Olvidados,” as they are interested in cutting ties with the cartel.

Irby said that, while it would be best for Bishop to never find out about their intentions, he says he believes the reveal wouldn’t lead to their deaths.

“I don’t think death would be in play,” he said. “I think I might want to kill that motherf—er, but at the end of the day, he’s my brother… Would there be a scolding?… Perhaps, but it’ll be with a heavy hand and it’ll be with a heavy heart… it’s all a lesson learned.”

With all the tension being thrown at the motorcycle club and the U.S.-Mexico border towns they inhabit, it’s only a matter of time before it all comes crashing down, which Irby says will be exciting to see.

“I say that with a huge, mischievous smile,” Irby said. “Kurt [Sutter] and Elgin [James] have really laid down a masterpiece here, and it all starts to unravel.

“Even reading the scripts and knowing what’s coming down the shoot, I’m still excited to see it,” he added.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX. The show has already been renewed for a second season.