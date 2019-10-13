‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Michael Irby Teases Major Crossover With ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman in New Photo

Is Mayans M.C. gearing up for another big Sons of Anarchy return? Series star Michael Irby, who plays the president of the motorcycle club and leader of the Santo Padre charter Obispo “Bishop” Losa, took to Instagram to share a photo with flagship series alum Ron Perlman that had many fans speculating. The actor also seemed to fuel rumors of Perlman’s possible cameo with his choice of caption for the photo.

Irby posed a photo posing side by side with Perlman — who played Clay Morrow on Sons of Anarchy. The actors were sadly not photographed on the set of the series. They met in anticipation of a joint appearance at L.A. Comic Con.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And so it begins. Pleasure to meet to you brother,” Irby wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags “mayansfx, mayansmc, sonsofanarchy, soa, clay, bishop.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Irby (@michaelirby) on Oct 12, 2019 at 10:35am PDT

The actors too the stage along with Sons of Anarchy‘s Ryan Hurst and Mayans M.C. stars Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral and Frankie Loyal for the Los Angeles event. Irby previously teased the crossover appearance with another Instagram post earlier in the day.

After seeing the photo with the Sons of Anarchy star, fans were excited to see the two beloved actors together and crossed their fingers for a possible flashback scene bringing Clay back into the show’s universe.

“Is Clay going to do a few flashback scenes??” One fan asked in the comments section of the post.

“Flashback time?” Another user asked, with some wishful thinking in mind.

“Two of the greatest in the game,” a third fan wrote, speaking of the two presidents.

Just because this photo was not taken during filming does not mean we might never get a Perlman cameo on the show. Mayans M.C. frequently makes callbacks to the Sons of Anarchy legacy, including guest and cameo appearances throughout the show. The series’ first episode featured a cameo from Sons star Katey Sagal reprising her role as Gemma Teller Morrow in a flashback scene. The show also counts Michael Ornstein’s Chucky as a recurring character.

The second season has also featured frequent appearances from David Labrava, reprising his role as Happy. The character is heavily involved in one of the show’s biggest mysteries surrounding the death of EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel’s (Cardenas) mother.

How would you feel about a possible Clay Morrow flashback? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.