Every ‘Mayans M.C.’ Character You Need to Know Before Its Premiere

As Mayans M.C. inches closer, there are a number of characters that fans need to know about before the Sons of Anarchy spinoff premieres.

While it is a Sons of Anarchy spinoff, however, there are no series regular stars from that show who will be series regulars on Mayans M.C.

That does not mean that fans won’t see some Sons of Anarchy characters turn up, though.

Scroll down to check out a list of Mayas M.C.’s main characters and get hyped for the brand new series!

Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes

Played by: J. D. Pardo

Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is the main character in Mayans M.C. Played by Pardo, EZ is a “prospect [member] in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border” who is fresh-out-of-prison and forced to become an outlaw after previously having lived the life of a “golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

Marcus Alvarez

Played by: Emilio Rivera

While not technically a series regular on Sons of Anarchy, Rivera did play the recurring character Marcus Alvarez, President of the Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter, as well as the founder and National President of Mayans MC in general. Rivera will reprise the role in Mayans M.C. as an official series regular.

Felipe Reyes

Played by: Edward James Olmos

Not much is known about Felipe Reyes, other than the fact that he is EZ’s father, but one description of him describes him as “once strong,” which could imply that he had some significant “fall from grace,” as it were. The character is played by iconic actor Edward James Olmos.

Angel Reyes

Played by: Clayton Cardenas

Angel Reyes is EZ’s brother, as well as a full-patch member of the Mayans Motorcycle Club. Presumably, he is the catalyst for EZ deciding to become a prospect member. The role will be played by actor Clayton Cardenas.

Emily Thomas

Played by: Sarah Bolger

Said to be a “childhood friend” of EZ’s, Emily Thomas — played by Sarah Bolger — has now found a way to move up in society. This may see her friendship with EZ become strained due to his involvement with the Mayans. On the flipside, it is also possible that their former friendship could lead to a new romance.

Obispo “Bishop” Losa

Played by: Michael Irby

Frequently playing a member of law enforcement, actor Michael Irby is switching gears to play Obispo “Bishop” Losa, the president of Mayans M.C.’s Santo Padre Charter in Mayans M.C. Little is known about his character at this time.

Johnny “El Coco” Cruz

Played by: Richard Cabral

Another character that does not have much info available currently, what is known about Johnny “El Coco” Cruz is that he is a full-patch member of the Mayans M.C., and he appears to be apart of the same charter that EZ is hoping to join.

Esai “Taino” Osorio

Played by: John Ortiz

Esai “Taino” Osorio is the President of the Santo Padre Charter of the Mayans M.C. Played by John Ortiz, Taino is described as a “Mexi-Rican” who was born in the Bronx, but then later sent to live with his cousin in Oakland. His cousin just so happens to be Marcus Alvarez.

Adelita

Played by: Carla Baratta

Seemingly without a last name at this time, Carla Baratta’s character Adelita was forced to watch her family die at the hands of the Galindo Cartel when she was a child. Not much else is know about her character at this time, but it seems plausible that she could somehow be involved in a possible war between the Mayans and the cartel responsible for her suffering. That is mere speculation at this time however.