‘Mayans M.C.’: Sons of Anarchy Show up in Series Premiere

Sons of Anarchy fans got much more than they bargained for in the Mayans M.C. premiere when a group of the beloved bikers made a cameo.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. episode 1.

Mayans M.C.‘s series premiere is put in motion when a cartel shipment the club is protecting is hijacked by a Samoan group.

The cartel orders the Mayans to track down a shot-caller related to the robbery, or the Mayans will be forced to pay the consequences.

As they plan the assault, they realize they will be “lambs to the slaughter” if the situation turns south. However, club president Obispo “Bishop” Losa (Michael Irby) has an idea to call in outside reinforcements.

“Can you give Packer a call?” Bishop asks returning SoA character Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera). “Have SAMDINO back us up?”

The “Packer” in question is Les Packer (Robert Patrick), the president of SAMDINO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, San Bernardino Charter). Packer appeared in two episodes of SoA to discuss club business with Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam).

Alvarez tells Bishop he will make the call, and the Mayans soon confront the Samoans.

In a standoff set in a cemetery, Bishop points out that if the shot-caller does not come quietly, the cartel will “gun down every Samoan in Basetown.” Their opponents disagree, and two carloads of backup appear.

A gunfight ensues, and the Mayans are outnumbered and outgunned. Mayans member Michael “Riz” Ariza (Antonio Jaramillo) makes a call to an unknown party and tells them “it’s going down.”

The bikers pull out a reserve stash of weapons and hold their own for a bit. But the Samoan leaders start to flee.

Mayans member Michael “Riz” Ariza (Antonio Jaramillo) then lets Bishop know that the “Reaper has landed.”

A grim reaper patch is shown on the back of a Sons member. The camera pans out and nine members of the crew are shown pulling into the cemetery.

The Sons cut off the Samoan leaders, and Packer uses a handgun to kill the driver of the lead car. The Samoans are now trapped, all thanks to the Sons-Mayans tag team.

“Well boys, it looks like we got us a Samoan sandwich,” Packer says. “Two tons of dark meat jammed between a stack of tortillas and a loaf of white bread.”

Bishop then greets Packer warmly, even hugging him as the Mayans apprehend their target.

“I appreciate the help, brother,” Bishop says.

Packer replies, “Anytime, amigo.”

Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), the main character of Mayans M.C., looks on in awe as the Sons depart.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX