‘Mayans M.C.’ Referencing ‘Sons of Anarchy’ for Latest Storyline

Mayans M.C. showed its cards on the next big storyline, and Sons of Anarchy fans may feel some familiar vibes.

The specifics of the situation have changed, but the overall plot motivations will be very similar.

Spoilers ahead for episodes 1 and 2 of Mayans M.C. and seasons 2 and 3 of Sons of Anarchy.

The cliffhanger of Mayans M.C.‘s series premiere, entitled “Perro/Oc,” saw Emily Thomas (Sarah Bolger) and her child in danger.

As she parted ways with her husband, cartel boss Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino), for the night, a car of rebels watched her from afar. They then received a text from the rebel base that includes a baby emoji and a thumbs up emoji.

A young girls informs the others in the car that “the rabbit says jump,” and they all put on animal masks and follow Emily’s car.

At the beginning of episode 2, entitled “Escorpión/Dzec,” viewer suspicions are confirmed: Emily and Miguel’s child is being kidnapped, putting them in a similar position to Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) in SoA season 3.

He see blood splattered on desert ground, and scorpion crawling over a revolver. Emily is seen begging for her and her child’s lives as she and her driver are held at gunpoint.

“I can get you whatever you want,” Emily tells her captors. “Not my baby. Please, he’s just a baby.”

A young rebel demands that Emily give her the baby before taking him and shoving a gun in Emily’s face.

“Fuck you, coward,” Emily says in Spanish.

The rebel gunman replies in Spanish, “Kill the devil. Resurrect Mexico.”

The gunman then shoots the driver, and she vomits as the rebels leave with her son.

This situation mirrors when Cameron Hayes (Jamie McShane) kidnapped Jax’s son Abel in the season 2 finale of SoA. Cameron kills Kip “Half-Sack” Epps (Johnny Lewis) and incapacitates Jax’s girlfriend, Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff).

Season 3 of the beloved FX series focused on Jax and the rest of his Sons of Anarchy chapter doing all they can to track down Abel’s whereabouts. It can be presumed that Miguel will take similar measures with the enforcers of the Galindo cartel and the Mayans.

It unclear when exactly the kidnapping storyline will be resolved, but it would not be hard to imagine it being a lengthy plot line, much like it was in SoA.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX / Prashant Gupta