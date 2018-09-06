‘Mayans M.C.’ Debuts to Nearly Identical Ratings as ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. debuted this week, and brought in ratings that are nearly identical to its predecessor’s debut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Mayans M.C. Sept. 4 premiere nabbed a 2.53 million audience and a 1.1 rating 18-49 demographic.

That almost perfectly matches the ratings that Sons of Anarchy scored on its Sept. 3, 2008 debut, with the same 2.53 million audience but a 1.2 in the 18-49 demo rating.

The outlet also noted that the Mayans M.C. premiere was the best for FX since American Horror Story: Cult raked in 3.93 million viewers — and a 2.0 in the 18-49 demographic — in September 2017.

Mayans M.C. was created by Kurt Sutter, who also created Sons of Anarchy, and it is the next chapter in the motorcycle crew saga. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sutter revealed that he also has a SoA prequel planned as well.

“It would be a one-off called First Nine. It’ll begin in Vietnam with John and Piney [played by William Lucking in SOA]. There will be one episode for each guy who joins the first nine. That’s what I want to do,” he explained.

“As far as a new series, the Mayans made the most sense,” Sutter added. “We started talking about it more seriously, but FX CEO John Landgraf and I both knew that we didn’t want to do it right on the heels of SOA. We wanted to let it breathe for a couple of years.”

“As I finished doing post [production] on the last season of Sons, I began the writers room for The Bastard Executioner. That only lasted a season,” he continued. “When I came back and my deal was still in play, that’s when we started pursuing it more seriously.”

He also opened up about the biggest connection between SoA and Mayans, Emilio Rivera, who plays Marcus Álvarez, President of the Mayans Motorcycle Club’s Oakland, California chapter.

“I knew I would never have to worry about Emilio. I love that guy,” Sutter exclaimed. “I know that’s a word that gets thrown around a lot but I sincerely have deep respect and love for Emilio.”

He went on to reveal that Rivera had been cast as a member of the SoA crew in the series pilot, but had to be cut due to creative needs.

“I had to call Emilio and say, ‘Dude look, you’re not a series regular anymore but I’m going to make this antagonist club part of the series and I’d like you to be the guy who runs that club. It’s not a series regular. It’ll be a guest-starring role,’ ” Sutter recalled.

“His response was, ‘Oh my God, thank you so much. Thank you for keeping me part of this.’ It wasn’t like, ‘Oh f—, I lost the better gig for the lesser gig.’ He just went straight to gratitude. I was like, f—, I want this guy around me,” he added. “That energy and that gratitude is so palpable.”

Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays on FX.