‘Mayans MC’ Teaser Reveals First Look at the Clubhouse

The first look at Mayans MC gives fans an intimate shot of the riders’ clubhouse.

At the 1:15 mark of a video promoting all of FX‘s original series that will air in 2018 are a few short clips of the upcoming season of Sons of Anarchy spinoff, including a look at an intense club meeting.

The quick teaser highlights a look at some members gathered around the table and the club president, played by Michael Irby, slamming the gavel. Just as the clubhouse was a focal point of the original series, it is expected to be the location of several pivotal scenes in Mayans MC.

Ahead of the series premiere, FX revealed earlier this month that the show will be set in a post-Jax Teller world after the SOA finale, and that it will follow a Mayans motorcycle club recruit, EZ Reyes (JD Pardo).

Fresh out of prison, EZ must “carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

The Mayans MC was a pivotal gang in SOA‘s seven-season run and often rotated between SAMCRO’s friend and foe. In the new teaser, released Wednesday, a mysterious line can be heard: “If the Mayans want a future, we gotta choose a new side.” It isn’t clear what that means for the MC and the Reyes family, but it suggests a new era may be in store.

In addition to rookie Pardo, Mayans MC stars Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta. Former SOA star Emilio Rivera, who played Marcus Alveres, will also be featured in the series.

FX announced that it ordered a full 10-episode season of the new spinoff earlier this month that will will premiere in late summer or early fall.

“[SOA creator] Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Production. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”